Bridal Shower in a Blizzard

It’s spring in Minnesota, so of course it snowed 12 inches in the metro—and the snow is still falling! Guess what else happened this weekend? My bridal shower! I’m hoping these conditions aren’t foreshadowing the weather on our wedding day . . .

Despite the blizzard, I was so lucky to have friends and family come celebrate. Everyone made it safe and sound, and all activities were inside so we were able to hide away from the cold. My amazing maid of honor and her mom hosted the shower, which included a mimosa and omelette bar, cupcakes, gifts, and games—oh my! It was the perfect bubbly-and-brunch celebration.

I had one shower and invited both sides of the family, as well as my bridal party. It was a great way to introduce family and friends before the wedding day. Also, I’m probably not the first to admit that I don’t love having everyone stare at me while opening gifts, so to be “showered” once was perfect and plenty.

My one piece of advice as you prepare for your bridal shower is to embrace the day and soak it all in. Everyone tells me that our wedding day will fly by, but so has wedding planning! From engagement parties and dress shopping to food tastings and bridal showers, it all happens in the blink of an eye. So even if you don’t like attention or 12 inches of snow, soak it all in!