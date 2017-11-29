Bridal Beauty

Things that are scary: rollercoasters, haunted houses, and deciding on your wedding day hair and makeup. Unlike tasting the food, seeing the venue, and wearing your dress, beauty trials don’t happen until a few months before the big day. That means finding and booking the perfect primping professional is a little daunting.

Even more frightening? The amount of options that are available! So many vendors, beautiful websites, and gorgeous photos! How am I supposed to know what will look good on me? This was the dilemma I was facing a few weeks ago as I began the search.

Wedding planning has taught me that scouring the Internet for your perfect vendor can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Instead, I’ve started asking friends for recommendations whenever a new to-do pops up on my wedding checklist. Primped MN, Spa Beauty Agency, and Luminous Beauty were my recommended three, which felt a lot more manageable than starting with a list of 500-plus.

Step one, pick up the phone and call! Chat and get to know each beauty company on your list. Don’t be afraid to be the bride who asks too many questions. It’s better to be safe than sorry, especially when you’re booking before seeing the final product. Some of my go-to questions included:

Is a trial run included in the package?

What services are included in the bridal hair and makeup packages? Some companies do a la cart services versus packages, so this is good to know from a pricing standpoint.

Some companies do a la cart services versus packages, so this is good to know from a pricing standpoint. How many stylists will be assigned to my wedding? If you have a lot of bridesmaids you want to make sure that you are assigned more than one stylist so you don’t get behind schedule on your wedding day.

If you have a lot of bridesmaids you want to make sure that you are assigned more than one stylist so you don’t get behind schedule on your wedding day. Can services be added or removed? If you don’t know how many bridesmaids, personal attendants, or mothers-of-the-bride/groom want to get their hair or makeup done, it’s good to know if there is flexibility in adding or removing services until a few weeks out.

For someone like me who’s indecisive and can’t even pick what to make for dinner, it goes unsaid that it was still a tough choice deciding between the three companies I called. Ultimately, it came down to which one I connected with more when chatting through wedding details and must-haves. That being said, I’m so excited to be using Primped MN as my wedding day hair and makeup stylists!