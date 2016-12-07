Bling, Bling

Because John picked out my engagement ring, he told me that I could pick out my wedding band. I have a fairly traditional, timeless engagement ring, so I knew I wanted to pair it with more of a unique band.

After a few months of being in denial about needing my engagement ring resized, I nearly lost it when it flew off my finger after washing my hands one day. It was time to get my sparkler fitting just right. While waiting at Continental Diamond (and sipping champagne, of course!) we decided to browse the different wedding bands.

It took about 30 seconds before I found the perfect one: a thin infinity twist band. I couldn't stop staring at it! Once my ring was done being resized, I asked if I could try the band on with my ring. I loved them together! The negative space, the uniqueness—it was a match unlike any I had seen before! John also glanced at bands, and almost immediately knew which one he wanted: a hammered platinum band. What can I say? I guess we just know what we like.

Because we still had more than a year until the wedding, we decided to hold off on ordering them. We stopped in a few times after that to get my engagement ring cleaned, and always glanced at the bands to see if we had changed our minds at all. But every time, we gravitated to the same ones.

We finally placed our order, and now that they're home, we're always so tempted to try them on! They turned out better than we could have ever dreamed of. Working with Laura and the staff at Continental Diamond has been wonderful. The atmosphere is so welcoming—and who can complain about being greeted with warm cookies and beverages every time you arrive? They have gone above and beyond for us, making sure every last detail was perfect. I am so thankful that John found them!