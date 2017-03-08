Beauty Blunder

× Expand Photo by Asher Marie Photography SM Makeup Inc. hard at work during Real Bride Taylor's wedding.

When it comes to my hair and makeup routine, I consider myself to be fairly low-maintenance. My morning typically starts with hitting the snooze button at least twice, before finally rolling out of bed with about 30 minutes to get myself ready for the day. I’m not one of those people who can just slap on some lip balm and be ready to go, but a good 10 minutes of makeup application and running a brush through my hair is usually the extent of it. Because of this, I wasn’t even a tiny bit concerned about how my pre-wedding trial would go. If this person does hair and makeup for a living, why wouldn’t I like their work? However, I would eventually learn (after three separate experiences), that I may be more particular about my look than originally thought.

When searching for a hair and makeup team to take care of my bridesmaids and me, it was important that the company be able to travel to us. With our wedding taking place outside of the Twin Cities, it was worth it to pay the minimal travel fee in order for us to be able to relax a bit in the morning, versus racing from appointment to pictures. This narrowed the selection down a bit, but not by much. As I continued to research, I noticed that there were some significant price differences between companies. While I don’t want to break the bank on my wedding day beauty routine, I do feel that in most cases, you get what you pay for. With this in mind, I opted for a middle of the road company that had pages and pages of positive reviews. I felt great going into my trial, which just so happened to be on the day of our engagement pictures. That great feeling went away though, as soon as I took a look at what the makeup artist had done.

Here’s a helpful tip: If you plan on having your hair or makeup professionally done for your engagement pictures (or for any other special event surrounding your wedding), I highly recommend leaving enough time to make tweaks. I wound up being extremely pressed for time after the makeup artist left, which left me hurriedly trying to fix the damage in time for our pictures. On a day that was already a little bit stressful, this was an unnecessary add-on.

Although I wasn’t impressed with my first trial, the company itself was run in a very professional manner, and agreed to give me a second trial with a different artist (at no cost). Knowing a little bit more about what to expect, and all the time in the world to have the artist make tweaks, I was excited to get what I wanted this second time around. When she showed up on my doorstep, I felt confident in telling her where the first artist had gone wrong and what I hoped to achieve for my look. After she left, I felt better about things (there were no tears this time), but still didn’t see the “wow” factor. Was I really about to pay someone to make me look less than my best?

I mulled it over for about a month, but eventually, I decided to cut my losses with the company and signed with SM Makeup Inc. (thanks for the recommendation, Taylor!). This time, however, I paid for a trial run before committing to a contract for the wedding day. Thankfully, the third time was the charm and I feel very confident that my hair and makeup artist Chelsy will give me the wow factor that I’m looking for. One great bonus? When I go back for my hair trial, she plans to complete the look with another makeup trial, free of charge—so I’ll get a chance to see the full wedding day effect well in advance!