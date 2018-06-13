An Unforgettable Day

× Expand Photo by Whims and Joy

A little over one week ago, Justin and I experienced the best day of our lives—our wedding day! It was an absolutely unforgettable day spent with all of our friends and family, and we’ll be reminiscing about it for a long time.

The day went off without a hitch! My maid of honor and I spent the night at Oak Ridge in Chaska (our venue) the night before the wedding. I was so excited I barely slept, and woke up giddy as we waited for my other bridesmaids, mom, and hair and makeup stylists to arrive. We all spent morning sipping mimosas and coffee in our floral robes. It was the perfect morning—except for the weather.

The entire week before the wedding, my eyes were on the weather. The forecast said rain throughout the day, and although we had planned to have our ceremony outside, I mentally prepared myself for all festivities to be inside. However, as I was getting into my dress, the rain stopped and the clouds started to break. It was absolutely perfect timing because we were about to do the first look and pictures. It was a wedding-day miracle! Also, I learned a new tip from our photographer that photos typically turn out better when it’s cloudy. So don’t get discouraged if your wedding-day forecast isn’t sunshine and blue skies.

Our first look was one of my favorite parts of the day. It was a semi-private moment for Justin and I to see each other for the first time on our wedding day. I say “semi-private” because our family and bridal party were looking through the windows trying to get a sneak peak of the moment. It was hilarious to see them all with their phones in hand as we walked back toward our venue.

Another favorite moment for me was after pictures and before the ceremony. We had about 45 minutes to relax in the bridal suite. Justin and I decided to write our own vows and share them with each other during this time, versus reading them out loud during the ceremony. It was a rare moment for us to connect and be alone before we walked down the aisle.

When it was time for the ceremony, I thought I would be more nervous than I actually was. To be honest, I wasn’t nervous the entire day. The excitement and anticipation took over and I didn’t have time to be nervous! It was surreal walking down the aisle and seeing all of our family and friends in one room. It was overwhelming in the best way, and I’m pretty sure I awkwardly winked at my good friend Sarah when I walked past her.

I loved our ceremony. Once I was at the alter with Justin, I kind of forgot about the 150 people staring at us. From the stories our officiant shared, to the wine box ceremony we incorporated and the vows we exchanged, it was so perfect for us as a couple.

The rest of the night flew by. We had delicious food, hilarious and heartfelt toasts, and I mean it when I say the dance floor was never empty the entire night. It was everything we could have imaged for our wedding.

I can’t believe that all the planning is over and that this is my final blog post. I really appreciate everyone who has followed along over the past year as we’ve shared the ins and outs of our wedding journey. I wish you luck planning your big day! Don’t forget to enjoy every moment—it truly goes by so fast!