All in the Details

For months, the most common questions I’ve been asked are, “How is wedding planning going? Is everything ready to go?” Usually I’ll just nod my head, because yes, all of the big pieces of the puzzle truly are figured out. We have a photographer, caterer, and someone to marry us. We’ve nailed down the logistics of how guests will get from point A to point B. However, the closer we get to May 20, the more I realize that there is still a lot to accomplish! Here’s what I’m tackling in the five weeks leading up to our wedding day:

1. Confirming the Guest Count. RSVPs have been rolling in for the last few weeks and with any luck, we’ll have the majority of them back by our due date. Although our caterer does not require final numbers until the week before our wedding, I intentionally requested them back a bit earlier. I highly recommend doing this, as there are more to the numbers than who’s eating what. For every eight people on our list—or one full table—we’ll have a centerpiece and other table decorations to consider, much of which will need to be confirmed with our florist a few weeks ahead of time. We also have the extra hurdle of arranging transportation for our guests to and from the ceremony, so ensuring we have enough shuttles is crucial.

2. Day of Timeline. Where to even begin with this one! The logistics of our day are particularly complicated, as our hotel is 30 minutes away from the reception site—which is another 15 minutes away from where our ceremony will be held. We’ll be taking photos at all three locations, so determining where everyone needs to be (and when!) will require a lot of thought.

3. Reception Extras. While our florist will be handling the centerpieces, I have always envisioned having dozens and dozens of candles throughout our reception space. Now that we’re getting so close, it is finally time to determine exactly how many candles and other miscellaneous decorations are needed to pull the room together. Up until now, I had really only spent time on Pinterest getting ideas, and it turns out that all of the little details can add up to a lot of work!

4. The Ceremony. I’ve been neglecting spending time on the most important part of our day—the ceremony! While we’ll soon be wrapping up our pre-marriage counseling with the pastor who’s marrying us, we still need to determine the order of events that will take place during our ceremony. So far, we have a good idea of what we do and don’t want to include, and plan on keeping it short and sweet.

5. License to Wed. While I was initially dreading the thought of spending a whole afternoon sitting in a waiting room, I’m happy to see that appointments can be made in advance online. I’ve circled a date in our calendars for a few weeks before the big day, and with any luck, we’ll have saved enough time for a celebratory drink afterwards!

With so much left to do, my stress level is admittedly higher than I’d like for it to be. Now more than ever, I am grateful for a relaxing honeymoon to look forward to! However, it feels so good to continue checking things off the list, and the closer we get to our day, the more excited I am to become Mrs. Foels.