A Way to Say 'Thank You'

× Expand Photos courtesy of Bean + Ro; collage by Jill Elaine

It’s an honor to be a part of someone's special day, but it takes time (and money!) to support a bride and groom through the planning process. Whether your bridal party is small and intimate or a little larger, you’ll want to show your appreciation for those important people standing next to you as you tie the knot.

As a small business owner, it is important to me to shop and support local, so I turned to one of my favorite boutiques in Edina, Bean + Ro, to get ideas for our bridal party gifts. I love the idea of a thoughtful-yet-chic way to honor my bridesmaids, and I knew the shop would have some fun, personalized options to choose from. Oh, and the guys—I didn’t forget about you!

For the ladies:

Monogramed tote and cosmetic bags: Perfect for keeping all of your essentials for the wedding day, and even cuter with the personalized touch of a classic monogram. Personalized Swig cups (isolated stemless wine cups): An absolutely adorable way to serve morning mimosas. Monogramed leather clutches: A very chic way to carry all of your day-of necessities along with those items needed for last-minute touchups.

For the guys:

Personalized Yeti: Who doesn’t love a Yeti? And even more fun to be able to personalize it with initials. Monogramed dopp kits and toiletry bags: Perfect for storing all those grooming supplies. Monogramed leather passport case and luggage tag: Great for those who will be traveling.

What I like most about all of these lovely options is that they are not only functional but can be used long after we say "I do." Adding a personal touch to each gift is just what I was looking for to celebrate our wedding party, and I couldn’t be more excited to give these gifts later this fall!