A Puzzling Request

Bridesmaids? Check. Groomsmen? Check. Who’s left to round out your wedding party? A flower girl and ring bearer!

Flower girls and ring bearers are not a must-have. I’ve been to plenty of weddings that don’t have these roles included in the ceremony. However, if you have special little ones in your life, it’s a fun way to include them in your big day. What’s even more exciting? Making them feel extra special by asking them in a unique way.

My 8-year-old niece and 6-year-old nephew will be our flower girl and ring bearer. At their age I knew they might not completely understand or be excited about their role in the wedding if I just simply asked. Instead, I wanted to make it a fun surprise. Since I love arts and crafts, and they enjoy solving puzzles, I decided to make a custom puzzle for each of them. I bought blank puzzles at Michael’s (they were only $1!) and decorated them with their favorite colors. Only after solving the puzzle would they know the surprise question that Aunt Allison had for them.

Thankfully, I finished the puzzles and they didn’t look like a Pinterest fail. Unfortunately, I didn't make beginners-level puzzles and we all somewhat struggled to solve them. But once we did, they both said yes! It was such a fun experience seeing their faces once the puzzles were complete. It’s the little things in wedding planning that go a long way!