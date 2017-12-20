A Puzzling Request

See the cute way Real Bride Allison asked her niece and nephew to be involved in the wedding.

Bridesmaids? Check. Groomsmen? Check. Who’s left to round out your wedding party? A flower girl and ring bearer!

Flower girls and ring bearers are not a must-have. I’ve been to plenty of weddings that don’t have these roles included in the ceremony. However, if you have special little ones in your life, it’s a fun way to include them in your big day. What’s even more exciting? Making them feel extra special by asking them in a unique way.

My 8-year-old niece and 6-year-old nephew will be our flower girl and ring bearer. At their age I knew they might not completely understand or be excited about their role in the wedding if I just simply asked. Instead, I wanted to make it a fun surprise. Since I love arts and crafts, and they enjoy solving puzzles, I decided to make a custom puzzle for each of them. I bought blank puzzles at Michael’s (they were only $1!) and decorated them with their favorite colors. Only after solving the puzzle would they know the surprise question that Aunt Allison had for them.

Thankfully, I finished the puzzles and they didn’t look like a Pinterest fail. Unfortunately, I didn't make beginners-level puzzles and we all somewhat struggled to solve them. But once we did, they both said yes! It was such a fun experience seeing their faces once the puzzles were complete. It’s the little things in wedding planning that go a long way!