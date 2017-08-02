× Expand Photo by Becca Sabot

I’ve always had a pretty strong connection with my last name. Rarely are people able to say my name for the first time without adding an outlandish Italian accent or asking my family history. I’ve always been a proud Patricelli, and the idea of giving up my name was difficult. It never sat well with me how women are expected to change their name, part of their identity, to match their husbands', who are able to keep theirs. I mentioned my reservations about it pretty early in our engagement and Matt completely agreed. He thought it was an outdated way of doing things. I half-jokingly mentioned that we should just make up a new last name together—and he was totally onboard!

There are a few difficulties in making up a name. The most obvious question is: How do you know what to pick?! We wanted to incorporate our family, so we decided to make a name using the letters from our current last names. Every name seemed a bit off. It’s like making up a new word and trying to convince people it’s real. We tried to get inspiration from European cities, astrological phenomenon, and even the German dictionary. We spent nearly two years trying to think of the perfect name and, sure enough, on one of the last possible days we could apply for our marriage license, we thought of the name: Lapiro! It’s a great combination of our last names, it’s pretty unique in the world, and it sounds really cool! It was really strange writing a new name on our marriage license, and we agreed we were about 10 percent crazy for doing it, but we love it! It’s a new name to go with our new family.

There’s been some resilience from people accepting our choices. Some people aren’t onboard with the name and some just don’t like the new name idea in general. It was difficult telling people at first, not knowing how they would react, but after a few negative comments it becomes easier to brush it off. We’ve gotten a lot of support, too! People love the modern idea of it. We may have even inspired some of our friends to go out on a limb. We absolutely love the name and love that we could agree to take such a big leap together. Long live the Lapiros!