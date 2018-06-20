A Groom's Take on Menswear

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams A suit at Atmosfere in Minneapolis, Minnesota

I couldn’t wait to share my experience of finding my gown a month ago, but we can’t forget about the groom! What the guys are wearing is an important piece of the overall wedding style. My fiancé, Bryan, is taking over on this one. Here's his two cents on the guys' shopping experience.

A NOTE FROM THE GROOM

Jill and I decided we wanted our groomsmen, ushers, and fathers to wear traditional tailored suits for our wedding. We discussed the two main available options: rent them or buy them.

I have rented suits/tuxes for several weddings I've been in, and while it's fun to dress up for the day, I never enjoyed paying all that money for just one day of use. Someone has to gather up the suits the next day and get them back to the shop, and that's not a fun job after an action-packed night of dancing! I was in a wedding several years ago in which we purchased the clothing, and I really enjoyed being able to re-wear it.

Utilizing Jill’s connections in the wedding industry, we found a store that supplies nice tailored suits for wedding parties at a very reasonable price. The owners and sales team at Atmosfere are extremely friendly and knowledgeable. I am not someone who enjoys shopping or trying on clothing, but the combination of the team’s personalities and the beer they served me made it a very enjoyable experience.

When I informed my wedding party that the cost of buying a suit is not much more than renting, everyone was on board. We picked a day and had everyone come to the shop at the same time to get measured. Again, the friendly sales team made this a quick and enjoyable task. There are a few guys who live out of town and could not make it, but the staff has been great about working with them long distance to set them up with the perfect suit and size. Overall, it has been a surprisingly positive experience unlike any other wedding I have been a part of, and we are looking forward to getting back for our final tailoring and fitting. Please have beers ready.