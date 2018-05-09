3 Tips for Saying 'Yes' to the Dress

× Expand Photo by Brenna Kjelberg Wedding Dress boutique

Today I'm sharing my experience on how I found “the one.” No, I’m not talking about my fiancé—I’m talking about the gown. I am your typical American girl who has dreamed about her wedding from a very young age. Dress shopping was supposed to be a highlight of the planning process, and I couldn’t wait to share that quintessential experience with my mom and sister. It only took one appointment for me to realize that dress shopping wasn't going to be that magical, iconic experience that you see on TV and in movies. It was downright stressful.

Many of my friends told me: "Keep an open mind, try on every style—even styles you wouldn't normally be drawn to." It was great advice, but I also wanted to narrow down the field just a bit, so I came to my appointments with my Pinterest page in hand. My first couple of appointments, I followed my friends' advice. I tried on some really beautiful gowns and actually found a dress that I kept coming back to, but it never truly felt like the one. Full disclosure: I am a classic "over-thinker," and this experience was no exception. I tried on dress after dress, which did nothing but overwhelm me and stress me out. I was waiting for that feeling, the “this is the one” moment. I made one final appointment and told myself this was it—one more bridal shop and then I'm done.

We walked into Annika on 50th & France and I immediately felt at ease. Everyone was lovely to work with and the ambiance was perfect. Annie, one of the owners, ended up picking out a dress I would have never tried on. It was everything that I had been looking for: THE ONE!

My best advice to brides while dress shopping: