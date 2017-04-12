Raina & Rhett: Rustic Romance

× 1 of 12 Expand Photos by Nico Nelson Photography × 2 of 12 Expand The property was filled with gardens, streams, and secret paths so guests could explore throughout the day. × 3 of 12 Expand The pastor included all of the guests in the vows, which made the ceremony even more intimate. × 4 of 12 Expand Outdoor activities allowed guests to appreciate the beauty of the space. × 5 of 12 Expand Neutral flowers were used to blend with the woodsy setting. × 6 of 12 Expand The couple used a giant wooden door with vintage picture frames for the seating chart. × 7 of 12 Expand Candles were scattered throughout the reception to make the entire space glow. × 8 of 12 Expand The bride wore a custom pearl hairpiece from her mother, while the groom donned a custom suit. × 9 of 12 Expand The bridesmaids wore Adrianna Papell gowns. × 10 of 12 Expand Unique signage directed guests throughout the day. × 11 of 12 Expand The invitations reflected the nature theme of the wedding. × 12 of 12 Expand The couple requested a buttercream cake with four layers and three different flavors. Prev Next

For Raina and Rhett, happily ever after began in a loud, crowded dance club. There were long glances across the room, awkward introductions, and a moment when the former America’s Next Top Model contestant turned and walked away from the Vikings player. “I had a list of men that I refused to ever date, and at the top of the list was athletes,” she says.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the end of their story. Rhett won Raina over with his endearing awkwardness and chivalry, and three whirlwind dates in the next four days turned into a year of long-distance dating between LA and Minnesota, followed by a sunset proposal in Big Sur. The couple knew they wanted their wedding to feel intimate and enchanted, and Nestldown in California became the perfect fit. “It was like being inside a fairy tale, like Alice in Wonderland,” says Raina. “It’s in the redwood forest in the mountains and so secluded and peaceful.”

The invitations set a similarly rustic tone early on, with a tree motif at the top and a wood grain to the envelope. That feel carried through the wedding day, with seating arrangements framed and hung from a large wooden door and the reception held in a wooden chalet filled with candles and centerpieces in neutral colors to fit with the surrounding greenery and redwoods. “I didn’t want it super glitzy, glamorous, over the top; I wanted it to be really classy and enchanted and romantic,” says Raina.

Through it all, the couple’s top priority was their ceremony, honoring the lifelong vows they were making to each other. Raina’s childhood youth group pastor married the couple in an intimate ceremony among the towering redwoods, asking the 98 guests to also make a vow to support this marriage. Says Rhett, “It was powerful and made the wedding that much more personal.”