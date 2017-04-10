Pre-Wedding Parties Galore!

Celebrating a newly engaged couple’s love starts long before they say I do, and choosing the right venue for the events leading up to the big day will be part of the photos and memories for years to come. Here are some ideas to help you plan. Celebrating a newly engaged couple’s love starts long before they say I do, and choosing the right venue for the events leading up to the big day will be part of the photos and memories for years to come. Here are some ideas to help you plan.

Engagement Celebration

Gale Mansion

The first event of the wedding, the engagement party is traditionally hosted by the bride’s parents and occurs a few months after the proposal. It gives close family and friends from both sides a chance to meet one another, and can be a large or small event that takes place in an intimate or meaningful place.

Toast in Style: Elegant Gale Mansion has party planners on hand to work out the details of your engagement party and offer tips from the trade. Capacity: 200 (seated), 225 (cocktail reception). 2115 Stevens Ave., Mpls., 612-870-1662, galemansion.com

“We had a brunch event here that included food and action stations, and mimosas and bloody mary stations. And a décor team transformed the look of the space.” —Jessie Kelley, Director of Catering and Events, Gale Mansion

More Places to Toast

American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., 612-871-4907, asimn.org

Calhoun Beach Club, 2925 Dean Pkwy., Mpls., 612-238-4444, calhounbeachclub.com

Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-332-2292, mplsclub.org

Bridal Shower

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

The maid-of-honor and bridesmaids throw this brunch-style party for the bride-to-be. It’s customary to invite family, friends, and future in-laws. Include a gift registry on the invites, and be sure your venue has space to open presents.

Atmospheric Ambiance: Whether you’re having brunch, lunch, or just dessert, French Meadow Bakery & Cafe has got it all with an extensive bar menu so you can clink glasses of prosecco or mimosas as the bride-to-be opens gifts. Capacity: 30 (Nord Room), 38 (Wine Annex). 2610 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-7855, frenchmeadowcafe.com

“A bride-to-be used family heirlooms to decorate along with our vegan mini-cupcakes to create a bridal dress pattern on the dessert platter. There were games, gifts, and great food; and flowers and twinkle lights accentuated the outdoor area.” —Jennifer Bates, Catering Manager, French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Wine and Well Wishes: Mill Valley Kitchen is a California-inspired restaurant that includes a private dining area with walls lined with bottles of wine and floor-to-ceiling windows. The healthy brunch menu and hearty drink menu will keep everyone satisfied throughout the party. Capacity: 18 (private dining space). 3906 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., 952-358-2000, millvalleykitchen.com

More Places to Celebrate

CRAVE (private dining room), 825 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-332-1133, craveamerica.com

Nicollet Island Inn, 95 Merriam St., Mpls., 612-331-1800, nicolletislandinn.com

Shindig, 105 S. 5th St., Mpls., 612-276-1111, shindigevent.com

Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

One traditional pre-wedding party that’s undergone the most changes is the bachelor/bachelorette party. Some couples throw one big bash and others stick to separate soirees. Minnesota is loaded with inspiration no matter the kind of party you want to have, or who’s attending.

Stay Local: Book a suite at U.S. Bank Stadium for a unique bachelor and/or bachelorette party with incredible views and an unforgettable experience. Then stay at Minneapolis’s new Hewing Hotel; you’ll want to make pit stops at nearby bars and restaurants before turning in for the night. Bonus: Out-of-town guests will love the immaculate views of downtown Minneapolis from the hotel room. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com

Go Up North: Book a girls’ getaway package at Bluefin Bay, where you can sip wine in the outdoor hot tub and hit the spa for a day of pampering. Guys and ladies alike will enjoy the spa and amenities, and can amp up the adventure with year-round outdoor activities. The sights are so Minnesotan and spectacular for locals and out-of-town guests. 7192 Hwy. 61 W., Tofte, 218-663-7296, bluefinbay.com

“We offer a truly unique Minneapolis experience for travelers and locals who appreciate luxurious accommodations and historic charm—exposed wood, metal, and brick reveal the building’s history . . . all in the heart of Minneapolis’s North Loop neighborhood.” —Jenai Sele, Director of Sales, Hewing Hotel

More Places to Party

Pinstripes, 3849 Gallagher Dr., Edina, 952-835-6440, pinstripes.com

Prohibition, 821 Marquette Ave. S., Mpls., 612-597-2413, thelivingroom-prohibition.com

Stella’s Fish Café, 1400 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-824-8862, stellasfishcafe.com

Rehearsal Dinner

The final event before the big day, the rehearsal dinner brings the full wedding party, close family and friends, out-of-town guests, and the officiate together to share stories and speeches. It’s an opportunity for the couple to thank guests ahead of the big day.

Urban Swank: Loews Minneapolis Hotel in the heart of downtown Minneapolis offers private dining options at Cosmos Restaurant, and space to give a speech and toast the couple at Relevé, the hotel’s wine and champagne bar. Capacity: 125 (Relevé), 80 (Cosmos). 601 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-677-1100, loewshotels.com

Jazzed Up: Living up to its namesake, Crooners Lounge & Supper Club has a robust lineup of live jazz music each month, with something every day. A rehearsal dinner in a private nook can easily finish with the group heading to enjoy music in the lounge area. Bonus: Grandma and grandpa will approve. Capacity: 200 (lounge), 85 (Dunsmore Room), 100 (patio). 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Mpls., 763-571-9020, croonersloungemn.com

“Relevé is a specialty champagne bar. We can have multiple interactive champagne-style events with infusions and tasting stations. We’re extremely flexible and offer customized catering and beverage options.” —Terrie Bulanek Spano, Director of Catering and Conference Services, Loews Minneapolis Hotel

More Ideas