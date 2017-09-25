Planned to Perfection: Jane & Keric

× 1 of 13 Expand × 2 of 13 Expand Minikahda’s green and white holiday décor blended with the bride’s neutral vision for the day. × 3 of 13 Expand The couple’s cake by Farina Baking Company was decorated with white flowers from Sadie’s Couture Floral & Event Styling. × 4 of 13 Expand The bride and her father rode to the ceremony in a horse-drawn carriage. × 5 of 13 Expand Gold Chiavari chairs from Après Party and Tent Rental helped give Minikahda a unique look. × 6 of 13 Expand The bride used hand-dyed ribbons from Shasta Bell Calligraphy in her bouquet. × 7 of 13 Expand Keric and Jane kicked off the cocktail hour with a champagne tower. × 8 of 13 Expand Custom Mizzou cookies were a nod to the groom’s tenure on the football team. × 9 of 13 Expand A sweetheart table was bedecked with a floral garland by Sadie’s Couture Floral & Event Styling. × 10 of 13 Expand Gold flatware and gold-rimmed glasses gleamed against velvet linens from Après Party and Tent Rental. × 11 of 13 Expand The bride’s Badgley Mischka heels were her “something blue.” × 12 of 13 Expand A “first look” of the bride elicited quite the reaction from her friends. × 13 of 13 Expand The couple wanted their invites with vintage stamps to be classic but with a fun holiday touch. Prev Next

When Jane first met Keric at the University of Missouri, she was not immediately interested in a romantic relationship. “He was so cute,” Jane recalls, “but he was two years younger than me. I was a junior and he was a freshman.” Nevertheless, the football player continued to pursue her for six months until she agreed to a dinner date—which led to ring shopping five years later.

“She has a smile and a laugh that make you feel like you’re the only person in the room. But as I got to know her, I discovered she had a serious drive for personal growth, a quick wit, and, most importantly, an unabashed humor that rivals my own. Those were the qualities that told me she was the one,” says Keric, who popped the question while on a family vacation to Seaside, Florida, in May 2016.

Being a wedding planner who founded her own company, See Jane Plan, it’s not surprising that Jane has been thinking about her big day since she was a little girl. But it is interesting to note that her country club wedding the Saturday before Christmas was not what she had originally envisioned.

“I had this idea that we were going to do this big white tent on the farm,” Jane says of her plan to build a venue from scratch on her grandparents’ farm in Missouri. “We were going to install a dance floor, bring in luxury restrooms—I wanted something super challenging for me.”

When that didn’t pan out, the couple went back to the drawing board with a few obstacles ahead of them. Keric had been accepted into medical school only days after he proposed, and Jane wanted to get married off-peak of wedding season to avoid interference with her business. Knowing that Keric would have a break from school in December, they decided to face their short seven-month engagement head-on and begin planning.

“I knew it was going to be an uphill battle,” Jane says, so when the previously booked Minikahda Club called her with an opening for December 17, she took it.

As fate would have it, the venue’s signature green wallpaper and curtains meshed perfectly with Jane’s desire for a neutral color palette. Winter-white flowers and greenery—including a Christmas tree—enveloped guest tables, the sweetheart table, and a stunning three-tier cake. Invitations were simple but classic, and even the weather played along, providing six inches of fresh, powdery snow the night before.

“I really like neutrals, but I didn’t want it to be boring,” Jane says. “So what I told every vendor was that texture was the most important thing.” And if a vendor didn’t have what she was looking for, Jane used her wedding-planner knowledge to make her vision come to life. When she couldn’t find champagne-colored velvet linens, for example, she had them specially made. When the tall, white urns she wanted weren’t available in her florist’s inventory, Jane purchased them from a floral wholesaler. Gold Chiavari chairs were brought in to replace those provided by Minikahda. “Everything was toggled together,” Jane says. “I knew it wouldn’t look like everyone else’s wedding.”

Keric weighed in on decisions from medical school, but his biggest contribution was the food selection. After a champagne tower pour and hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour, the couple’s 98 guests were treated to a duo of shrimp and steak, followed by cake in hazelnut, red velvet, or lemon poppy seed flavors. A cigar bar was also at the top of his “must-have” list.

“As anyone who has been married knows, you don’t get much time to just enjoy the moment with your spouse. However, late in the night, Jane and I got a chance to step outside with a few good friends around a bonfire while a few of us enjoyed a cigar,” Keric recalls. “We just chatted and watched everyone having a blast inside. It was lovely—even with the negative 30–degree weather.”