Paperless Posts

Be bold with your wedding stationery.

by

Who needs paper when the world is at your fingertips? Stationers and calligraphers are ditching traditional cardstock for more statement-making stationery suites that are anything but ordinary.

×

1 of 7

Hooked Calligraphy

Hooked Calligraphy

Blue Agate

×

2 of 7

Champagne Press

Champagne Press

Pressed invite

×

3 of 7

Rosann Konieczny Calligrapher

Rosann Konieczny Calligrapher

Wooden slabs

×

4 of 7

A Milestone Paper Co.

A Milestone Paper Co.

Wooden and acrylic invite

×

5 of 7

Paper Rock Scissor

Paper Rock Scissor

Wooden save-the-date

×

6 of 7

Hooked Calligraphy

Hooked Calligraphy

Marble table number

×

7 of 7

Jill Elaine Designs

Jill Elaine Designs

Copper invite