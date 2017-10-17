Surreal Love Story: Paige & Logan

× 1 of 12 Expand Photographs by Janelle Elise Photography × 2 of 12 Expand Bridesmaids donned cherry-red dresses that sparkled against the dusting of snow. × 3 of 12 Expand Crystal chandeliers and hand-painted ceilings at Semple Mansion were a major draw for the couple. × 4 of 12 Expand The ceremony was filled with personal details, especially the vows, which the couple wrote themselves. × 5 of 12 Expand The bride and groom, who love to travel, used a personalized globe to celebrate their sense of adventure. × 6 of 12 Expand Paige and her mom handcrafted these chocolate-inspired place card holders. × 7 of 12 Expand Frozen fans loved the message on these pinecone favors. × 8 of 12 Expand The bride did the calligraphy on this board, welcoming guests to the celebration. × 9 of 12 Expand Paige’s purse was her “something old,” made from pieces of her mother’s wedding dress. × 10 of 12 Expand × 11 of 12 Expand The bride fell in love with these black lace Christian Louboutin heels. × 12 of 12 Expand The couple displayed a memorial at the ceremony to honor those who were no longer with them. Prev Next

For high school senior Logan, his neighbor Paige was literally the girl next door. “I didn’t want to take the bus to school, so I asked Logan if he would give me a ride every morning,” recounts Paige. That bold move caught Logan’s attention, though he had no idea at the time that his carpooler would one day be his wife.

Between attending different colleges and Logan’s mission trip abroad, Paige and Logan spent five years of their relationship doing long-distance. But early on, they both realized it was not a question of if they would get married, but when. “She just possesses this light,” Logan says. “Everyone is drawn to her and people feel happy in her presence. I knew that was something I always wanted to be around.”

Logan popped the question the week before Christmas while skating at Rockefeller Center. They knew they wanted to get married the following fall, so wedding planning kicked into high gear right away. Hiring the photographer was the first decision. “I would not get married on a day [Janelle Elise] was not available,” the bride jokes. Booking the Semple Mansion, chosen for its ornate rooms and homey feel, came next, followed by the dress—the first one Paige tried on.

On November 19, a dusting of snow provided the perfect backdrop to Paige and Logan’s vision for their wedding day. Cherry-red bridesmaid dresses, a cascading bouquet in shades of blush and ivory, and plenty of gold sparkle contributed to the “romantic” vibe they hoped to achieve. The bride’s mother assembled much of the décor, while the groom’s family baked trays of cupcakes, brownie cups, cake balls, pecan tarts, and sea salt caramels for dessert.

But the couple’s favorite part of the day was the ceremony, which the bride wrote herself. “The energy in the room was crazy. It was pretty intense and surreal that we were actually getting married,” Logan says. “The whole thing was very ‘us.’”