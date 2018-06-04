Meant to Be: Nora & Jake

× 1 of 11 Expand Photos by Meg Cooper Photography Portraits were taken at the Ice Castles in Stillwater. “A perk of getting married in the dead of winter,” Nora says. × 2 of 11 Expand Simple greenery paired with classic white linens gave the reception a timeless, elegant feel. × 3 of 11 Expand The reception, catered by Brie Catering, featured passed hor d’oeuvres and plated meals. × 4 of 11 Expand The bride’s “something blue,” these velvet Adrienne Vittadini beauties were perfect for Nora and Jake’s winter wedding. × 5 of 11 Expand Nora said ‘yes’ to this Hailey Paige dress at a store in Columbus, Ohio, alongside her mother, sisters, and nieces. × 6 of 11 Expand It was important for these two lovebirds to be surrounded by their closest friends and family on their big day, which led to them having the “largest (and best) bridal party” ever. Bridesmaids are wearing Bill Levkoff purchased from Bella Bridesmaids. × 7 of 11 Expand Simple greenery paired with classic white linens gave the reception a timeless, elegant feel. × 8 of 11 Expand Nora ordered these PJs from Target, where she works, and had them monogrammed by a local artist. × 9 of 11 Expand Pashmina scarves—in a soft shade of grey to match the groomsmen’s suits—were gifted to the bridesmaids to “keep them warm.” × 10 of 11 Expand Not being a fan of the tradition veil, Nora decided to order this pin from Etsy. She made it her aim to support as many local and small businesses for her wedding as possible. × 11 of 11 Expand Who needs fancy desserts? These sweet treats were from Hyvee. Prev Next

Nora and Jake met in college, probably. But it wasn’t until almost ten years later that they realized it. Even though they had attended the same college their freshman years, it wasn’t until Jake’s roommate Joe—who later married Nora’s best friend—brought them together years later in 2012, that they realized they had once attended the same college party.

Fast forward through five years of dating, and Nora was getting antsy for a proposal.

“I never thought I’d be that annoying girlfriend who couldn’t wait for a proposal,” Nora said, laughing. But being a self-described planner, she started anticipating a proposal during every major event: Christmas, New Year’s, her birthday, their anniversary. When it didn’t happen, she decided to give up and “keep her mouth shut” for another year.

“I told him it was OK if he wasn’t ready yet,” Nora said. But little did she know that Jake already had a ring and was just waiting for the right time to surprise her. A few weeks after their fifth anniversary, they planned a trip to Winona to visit Jake’s sister, but Jake ended up taking her to the St. James hotel in Red Wing instead to celebrate their anniversary. After dinner, they decided to walk to another bar down the road on the Mississippi River. Suddenly, though, Jake turned and dropped to his knee. Nora burst into tears. He had managed the surprise The Planner.

Nora, naturally, immediately went into planning mode, and they set the date for February 9, 2018—almost exactly a year from Jake’s proposal.

They knew they wanted the ceremony to feel classy and timeless, but with their personalities, there was bound to also be a little flair. Surrounded by the world’s “largest (and best) wedding party,” the couple said their vows in front of almost 260 family members and friends at JX Event Venue in Stillwater. They wrote their own vows, Nora promising “to drink [her] whole can of La Croix before opening a new one,” among other, more serious things.

In typical Nora and Jake fashion, there were plenty of laughable moments at the wedding: One of their groomsmen wiped out at one point and broke his arm—but kept dancing the night away anyway. The Vikings’ fight song was chanted at one point, despite Nora being a diehard Packers fan. And thirty Dominos pizzas were ordered to the reception around 10 p.m., because when is pizza not a good idea?

But there were plenty of sweet, emotional moments as well: Nora was walked down the aisle by both her dad and her step-dad. The couple’s close friend who started it all, Joe, married them. Tear-jerking toasts were given by almost every member of their immediate families.

“It was just perfect. There’s never going to be another day when everyone you care about is all together in one room,” Nora said. She then added with a laugh, “except maybe your funeral.”