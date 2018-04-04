New Venue: Earl & Wilson Event Center

× Expand Photo by Kelly Birch Photography Earl and Wilson Event Center

When Kathy Johnson first saw the bare bones of the former magic shop her contractor husband Mike purchased, a wedding venue was just about the last thing she could imagine taking its place. But with every layer of puddy-purple paint they stripped away, every funky light fixture they took down, and every funhouse mirror they dismantled, her love for the space grew. When they finally uncovered those original 1890 brick walls, she fell head over heels.

“It’s original and beautiful,” Johnson says. “It’s something that we wanted to share with people.”

Earl & Wilson Event Center, which opened for tours this month in St. Paul, has lived past lives as a beer garden, an office, and in its earliest days, served as billboard space for Earl & Wilson Collars and Cuffs. The original E&W advertisement, painted onto the the building in the early 1900s, inspired the venue’s name and remains a prominent feature of its main room. “To cover it up would have been a shame,” Johnson says. “Timelessness of weddings goes with the timelessness of the space.”

The cavernous 3,700 square-foot reception room can seat up to 410 guests around 10-person round tables—but with the wall-to-wall windows, it’s anything but cave-like. The exposed-brick, natural-lighting motif carries on into the ceremony room, which seats 150 comfortably. Guests can kick up their dancing shoes on the velvet couches and heavy pub furniture in the lounge space connecting the two. Bride and groom ready rooms are just below on the second floor of the building—his, accented with rolled-arm couches, wingback chairs, and a foosball table; hers features five hair-and-makeup stations with lighted mirrors and an antique vanity for the bride that first belonged to Johnson’s mother.

Wedding photographer Kelly Grundhauser (Kelly Birch Photography) lent her trained wedding eye to the Johnsons during the remodeling process and helped forge relationships with the venue’s preferred caterers, Damico, Fork and Flair, and Green Mangos. She, like Johnson, believes they’ve uncovered—literally—a truly special place.

“I don’t know of another space that has this much character,” Grundhauser says. “Our space is so unique as far as exposed brick, and other things we’re not going to change just because it might look better. We’re keeping it because it’s authentic and real.”

256 7th St. E., Ste. 300, St. Paul, earlandwilson.com