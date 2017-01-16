Mixed Metals

Photography by Becca Sabot
Group of Invites
Pale pink invite with gold foil, from Katie Murphy Stationery.
Turquoise and silver foil invite, from Gretchen Berry Design Co.
Gold polka dot with black trim, from Spark Letterpress
Gold cityscape, from A Milestone Paper Co.
Silver foil with heart, from Gretchen Berry Design Co.
Black and silver foil design, from Mi Mi Design
Gold speckle invite, from Gretchen Berry Design Co.
Silver metal invitation, from Mi Mi Design
Turquoise with gold foil, from Mi Mi Design