Mixed Metals

Put on the glitz with shimmering invites that make a glowing first impression. Local stationers are mastering the art of foil embellishments and metallic adornments for an elegant way to make your invites truly shine.

by

Pale pink invite with gold foil, from Katie Murphy Stationery.

Turquoise and silver foil invite, from Gretchen Berry Design Co.

Gold polka dot with black trim, from Spark Letterpress

Gold cityscape, from A Milestone Paper Co.

Silver foil with heart, from Gretchen Berry Design Co.

Black and silver foil design, from Mi Mi Design

Gold speckle invite, from Gretchen Berry Design Co.

Silver metal invitation, from Mi Mi Design

Turquoise with gold foil, from Mi Mi Design

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™