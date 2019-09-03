Custom Order at Mara Marie Bridal

× Expand Photo by Benjamin Hutchins Mara Marie Bridal

Saying yes to the dress is not as easy as it looks on TV. Sometimes you envision precisely what you want and simply cannot find it in the stores—or, when you do, it doesn’t look in the mirror like it did in your imagination.

Cue Mara Dietrich, a local designer with a special talent of creating unique gowns that truly are the dresses of brides’ dreams. Dietrich’s budding design house, Mara Marie Bridal, focuses on custom wedding gowns that are made with an acute attention to detail and a lot of Minnesota love.

“People here are really receptive to the concept of Minnesota-made,” says the 26-year-old, who previously interned for designers Carol Hannah and Tara LaTour.

“My bride is visual and committed to the process,” she says, which typically includes an initial design meeting, a prototype, and four fittings. “I end up building the dress on her body, which ensures that the fit is perfect and it’s one-of-a-kind.”

Sounds like an easy yes to us.

maramariebridal.com