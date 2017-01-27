Mallory & Cody: Rustic Elegance

× Expand The couple loved how photographer Laura Ivanova captured so many sweet moments from the day. Photography by Laura Ivanova Photography

Cody was hooked from the first time he met Mallory, when a mutual friend introduced them while Cody was in town playing with the Cleveland Indians. “There was a lot of simple elegance there,” he says of their first meeting. “She was her true self at all times, and that stuck out to me. I was thinking to myself, I have to know more about this woman.”

Mallory, however, was not so sure. “I thought he was a really nice guy, but I was still in college and I wasn’t really interested in dating anyone in the professional athlete scene,” she says.

Though they lived states apart, Cody didn’t give up easily. (You don’t get to the big leagues without a healthy dose of discipline, courage, and commitment, after all.) “After the dinner, I was pretty persistent and Mel was pretty consistent with kind of saying, ‘No, I’m good,’” says Cody. “Finally we started going out about a year later.”

His persistence paid off, as the couple (who now live in Dallas) got engaged less than a year after that. As they started planning their Minnesota wedding, they thought about going really rustic, embracing Cody’s love for hunting and Mallory’s family farm. However, they soon decided they wanted to pair a rustic feel with that simple elegance that first drew Cody to Mallory. “I ended up realizing that my taste wasn’t so much rustic, but more an elegant, warm, cozy feel,” says Mallory. “So from the get-go I knew I wanted a lot of flowers and some gold and glitz.”

She still wanted to hint at Cody’s passion for hunting, though, to make sure he felt represented in their big day. So how best to meld rustic and elegant? Antlers and gold, naturally. The invitations set the tone from the start, with gold script and a tasteful antler motif that would repeat itself throughout the wedding, from the chalkboard signs to the décor. “[Our florist] would tuck antlers in pretty much wherever she could . . . making them known but not overdone,” says Mallory.

Their venue, Mayowood Stone Barn, supported the rustic-elegant feel. “It was a very simple, beautiful, classic space that just on its own—with not a whole lot added to it—is beautiful, and it was the perfect place for our wedding,” says Cody. For Mallory, it was love at first sight. “When we walked on the property, it just felt right. That’s how I felt when I tried on my wedding dress for the first time, and that’s how I felt with Cody when I knew that he was the one—I just knew.”

The couple married in the barn’s loft in a short, sweet fall ceremony officiated by Cody’s baseball chaplain, surrounded by exposed wood beams, stone walls, strings of white lights, and flickering candles. At the reception, gold chargers and gold-dipped antlers added sparkle among the rustic wood table numbers and slightly wild-looking florals. “I wanted that sparkle, I wanted the gold, I wanted the florals to give us a really intimate, fun, romantic type of feel,” says Mallory. “It was dripping in flowers. Everywhere you turned there was some sort of floral arrangement, from a floral chandelier to greenery set out on the table to our welcome sign.”

In keeping with the barn setting and rustic-elegant theme, the couple skipped a traditional cake and went with mini pies instead, showcasing their favorite flavors (key lime pie for Cody, banana cream pie for Mallory). Guests also enjoyed late-night donuts and popcorn. “We had an espresso bar come out, because Cody and I are obsessed with coffee,” says Mallory. “The donuts, coffee, and alcohol helped fuel the dancing.”

× 1 of 15 Expand The bride wanted a statement bouquet. She got that—and an arm workout—with this stunner by Fox & Fern Floral. × 2 of 15 Expand Mallory and Cody shared a first look outside Mayowood Stone Barn. × 3 of 15 Expand Various linens helped cultivate the bride's ultimate vision for the space. × 4 of 15 Expand The couple's French bulldog, Pinot, donned a floral collar. × 5 of 15 Expand Wild-looking bridesmaid bouquets complemented the charm of the reception venue. × 6 of 15 Expand Antlers were added as a design element to the invitation as a nod to the groom’s love of hunting. × 7 of 15 Expand The men sported rustic boutonnieres on their Vera Wang tuxes. × 8 of 15 Expand A floral chandelier hung above the couple’s globe guestbook and family wedding photos. × 9 of 15 Expand The bride’s “Just Married” Kate Spadeclutch was perfect for the occasion. × 10 of 15 Expand The couple incorporated antler detailing throughout the day, including on this welcome sign. × 11 of 15 Expand The bride’s Badgley Mischka “Pearson” pumps. × 12 of 15 Expand The wedding party outside Mayowood Stone Barn. × 13 of 15 Expand Floral arrangements decorated the pews in the loft where the ceremony was held. × 14 of 15 Expand Gold chargers added a visual pop to the tablescapes. × 15 of 15 Expand The couple purchased their rings—diamonds for her, tungsten for him—in Tampa, Florida. Prev Next

Ceremony/reception: Mayowood Stone Barn, Rochester

Bride’s dress: Tara Keely from The Wedding Shoppe

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bill Levkoff from The Wedding Shoppe

Groom’s/groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Mavilo • Invitations: Paper, Rock, Scissor

Catering: Canadian Honker

Dessert: Top Tier Delights

Donuts: Otto’s Bakery

Coffee bar: Tazza Espresso Bar Catering

Florals/Event styling: Fox & Fern Floral and Modern Design Concepts

Rentals: Majestic Tents & Events

Ceremony music: Cameo String Quartet

DJ: Passaria DJ

Videographer: Blue Eye Studios

Wedding Planner: Letecia Holter

Hair: Mane Image

Makeup: Katie Kirckof

Honeymoon: New Zealand