Kate & Joe: Love in Black and White

Call it the early-dating wedding dilemma. Do you invite your brand-new mate—who you’re oh-so-excited about—to a family wedding? Or do you wait a few months before any intros? “We’d hung out a couple nights for a couple weeks, and then within two weeks we had to figure out a family wedding,” says Joe—first his brother’s in June, then her brother’s in July. “We had a little too much to drink one night and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come to my brother’s wedding?’” laughs Kate.

The gamble paid off, as a year and a half later they found themselves planning their own wedding. Kate was working at l’atelier couture bridal boutique, which gave them a head start on both vision and vendor relationships (Just Bloomed, Gateaux, Cadence & Eli, oh my!). “We wanted classic and traditional but with a modern twist,” says Kate. They soon decided on a summer wedding at the Basilica, followed by a reception at St. Paul’s A’bulae, which could comfortably accommodate their 300-plus guest list.

Their classic-modern vision played throughout the big day, including a color scheme that celebrated Kate’s obsession with black-and-white stripes. With help from the wedding wizards at Mi Mi Design, the black-and-white theme wove through the invitations and papers, the black bridesmaids’ dresses paired with white bouquets, and even the groom’s pocket square. “Thank god for the Mi Mis though, because I would have had black and white in all the tablecloths too,” says Kate. They encouraged her to balance the color palette with gold details, such as napkins and table accents, gold-brushed macarons, and a stunning cake featuring gold quatrefoil, a white lace pattern mimicking Kate’s dress (which was fittingly named “Kate”), and a big striped bow to tie it all together.

And perhaps somewhere, among all the black and white and gold, the draping tulips and the dancing guests, there was a newly dating couple just embarking on their own romantic adventure.

× 1 of 12 Expand A black-and-white menu card beneath a textural gold napkin greeted guests at their place setting. × 2 of 12 Expand The bride’s bouquet was adorned with photos of her late grandparents. × 3 of 12 Expand Marquee letters lit up the entrance to the PhotoMingle station. × 4 of 12 Expand A glass ceiling installation above the head table was the focal point of the reception. × 5 of 12 Expand The bride’s Jimmy Choo shoes matched the gold theme. × 6 of 12 Expand A dessert table helped cap off the evening. × 7 of 12 Expand Low tulip arrangements were scattered around the reception. × 8 of 12 Expand The lace detailing on the cake matched the bride’s gown. × 9 of 12 Expand Classic black lace bridesmaids’ dresses were simple and elegant. × 10 of 12 Expand The head table was bedecked with a striking gold table linen and his and hers chairs. × 11 of 12 Expand Floral K and J installations welcomed guests to the Basilica. × 12 of 12 Expand Guests were introduced to the black, white, and gold theme when they received their invitations. Prev Next

Ceremony: Basilica of Saint Mary

Reception: A’bulae

Bride’s Dress: Monique Lhuillier from l’atelier couture

Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Amsale from Bella Bridesmaids

Groom’s/Groomsmen’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Rummele’s

Invitations: Mi Mi Design

Flowers: Just Bloomed

Catering: Mintáhoe

Dessert: Gateaux Inc

Band: Rendezvous Music

DJ: Bellagala

Rentals: Après Party and Tent Rental

Videographer: Vibrant Film

Photo Booth: PhotoMingle

Wedding Planner: Mi Mi Design

Hair/Makeup: emily j. hair + makeup

Honeymoon: Riviera Maya, Mexico