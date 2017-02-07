Kate & Joe: Love in Black and White

Cadence & Eli
Call it the early-dating wedding dilemma. Do you invite your brand-new mate—who you’re oh-so-excited about—to a family wedding? Or do you wait a few months before any intros? “We’d hung out a couple nights for a couple weeks, and then within two weeks we had to figure out a family wedding,” says Joe—first his brother’s in June, then her brother’s in July. “We had a little too much to drink one night and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come to my brother’s wedding?’” laughs Kate.
The gamble paid off, as a year and a half later they found themselves planning their own wedding. Kate was working at l’atelier couture bridal boutique, which gave them a head start on both vision and vendor relationships (Just Bloomed, Gateaux, Cadence & Eli, oh my!). “We wanted classic and traditional but with a modern twist,” says Kate. They soon decided on a summer wedding at the Basilica, followed by a reception at St. Paul’s A’bulae, which could comfortably accommodate their 300-plus guest list.
Their classic-modern vision played throughout the big day, including a color scheme that celebrated Kate’s obsession with black-and-white stripes. With help from the wedding wizards at Mi Mi Design, the black-and-white theme wove through the invitations and papers, the black bridesmaids’ dresses paired with white bouquets, and even the groom’s pocket square. “Thank god for the Mi Mis though, because I would have had black and white in all the tablecloths too,” says Kate. They encouraged her to balance the color palette with gold details, such as napkins and table accents, gold-brushed macarons, and a stunning cake featuring gold quatrefoil, a white lace pattern mimicking Kate’s dress (which was fittingly named “Kate”), and a big striped bow to tie it all together.
And perhaps somewhere, among all the black and white and gold, the draping tulips and the dancing guests, there was a newly dating couple just embarking on their own romantic adventure.
1 of 12
A black-and-white menu card beneath a textural gold napkin greeted guests at their place setting.
2 of 12
The bride’s bouquet was adorned with photos of her late grandparents.
3 of 12
Marquee letters lit up the entrance to the PhotoMingle station.
4 of 12
A glass ceiling installation above the head table was the focal point of the reception.
5 of 12
The bride’s Jimmy Choo shoes matched the gold theme.
6 of 12
A dessert table helped cap off the evening.
7 of 12
Low tulip arrangements were scattered around the reception.
8 of 12
The lace detailing on the cake matched the bride’s gown.
9 of 12
Classic black lace bridesmaids’ dresses were simple and elegant.
10 of 12
The head table was bedecked with a striking gold table linen and his and hers chairs.
11 of 12
Floral K and J installations welcomed guests to the Basilica.
12 of 12
Guests were introduced to the black, white, and gold theme when they received their invitations.
Ceremony: Basilica of Saint Mary
Reception: A’bulae
Bride’s Dress: Monique Lhuillier from l’atelier couture
Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Amsale from Bella Bridesmaids
Groom’s/Groomsmen’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse
Rings: Rummele’s
Invitations: Mi Mi Design
Flowers: Just Bloomed
Catering: Mintáhoe
Dessert: Gateaux Inc
Band: Rendezvous Music
DJ: Bellagala
Rentals: Après Party and Tent Rental
Videographer: Vibrant Film
Photo Booth: PhotoMingle
Wedding Planner: Mi Mi Design
Hair/Makeup: emily j. hair + makeup
Honeymoon: Riviera Maya, Mexico