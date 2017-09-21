Love Connection: Katie & Alex

× 1 of 12 Expand Photos by Kokal Photography × 2 of 12 Expand Photographer Tiffany Kokal captured the couple’s first look at the Riverway Parkway Park. × 3 of 12 Expand Calligrapher Shasta Bell penned the seating arrangements on a mirror. × 4 of 12 Expand Katie’s rings on display in the Mrs. Box. × 5 of 12 Expand Guests enjoyed nearly 700 donuts from Sarah Jane’s Bakery. × 6 of 12 Expand The bride’s parents created custom birch table number holders. × 7 of 12 Expand The eucalyptus-themed invites set the tone for the rest of the day. × 8 of 12 Expand Katie and Alex’s spot at the head table was bedecked with gold signs and greenery. × 9 of 12 Expand A welcome sign from Paper and Pine Co. greeted guests at the entrance to Solar Arts. × 10 of 12 Expand Edison bulbs accented the head table. × 11 of 12 Expand Katie adored the neutral colors in the bouquets by Munster Rose. × 12 of 12 Expand A large “W” was used as a decorative piece in honor of the couple’s last name. Prev Next

If you believe in fate, you might say that Katie and Alex were destined to be together. They rode the same bus to elementary school, their grandparents played cards together, their parents frequented the same church, and Katie’s best friend married Alex’s teammate. But it took a chance encounter 10 years after high school for the two to actually connect. Alex joined Facebook shortly thereafter, simply so he could ask Katie out.

Six months later, Alex was down on one knee in front of family and friends for a surprise engagement at Insight Brewery. “Everything was just so comfortable and natural,” says Katie of their whirlwind romance. “We had similar values; all the important things just clicked,” added Alex.

They jumped headfirst into planning, with their venue as the top priority. Only one date was available at the Solar Arts building, so they quickly booked. “We knew we wanted exposed brick—a blank slate sort of thing with a simple and classic color palette,” says Katie. She envisioned a romantic setting filled with hanging greens, Edison bulbs, and birch accents, so she hired Jennae Saltzman of Blush & Whim to design the space.

Eucalyptus leaves were woven throughout the day, starting with a custom-designed invitation suite by Paper Rock Scissor and continuing with fresh-from-the-garden bouquets by Munster Rose. The vintage teal bridesmaid dresses by Jenny Yoo helped accentuate the eucalyptus theme.

The bride, donning a lace Enzoani dress from Posh Bridal Couture, shined down the aisle of the Church of St. Charles Borromeo before 200 friends and family. The party started soon after—with music by The Sevilles and catering by Chowgirls Killer Catering—and ended with nearly 700 donuts from Sarah Jane’s Bakery, Alex’s favorite. “It was absolutely perfect,” says Katie. “Everything connected.”