Love All Around

Photographs by Cadence & Eli Prentice and Brian Prentice & Brian • July 6, 2018

After leaving for school in Rhode Island, Prentice had no intention of returning to Minnesota—that is, until she met Brian when she started a chapter of Love Your Melon, his charitable apparel brand, on her college campus.

Their long-distance relationship grew over late-night phone calls and trips to and from the East Coast, but once Brian proposed during a vacation to Italy in 2017, they wanted to start the next chapter of their lives in the same city. “I’m so happy I’m here,” says Prentice of the move. “We are huge advocates for the Minneapolis area; we live and breathe it.”

So when the couple started planning their wedding, showcasing Minneapolis made perfect sense. With its skyline views and riverfront location, Nicollet Island Pavilion fit the bill—it also had the capacity to host 300 guests for an indoor/outdoor ceremony and reception in July.

A neutral color palette of white dresses for the bridesmaids and navy suits for the groomsmen allowed the décor to shine. Flower arrangements presented a rainbow of colors, while a gold-flecked cake added a touch of glamour, as did the ice sculpture molded for the champagne bar.

Entertainment was also a top priority. “We both love live music and come from musical backgrounds,” says Prentice. After a string quartet processional during the ceremony, the bride’s younger cousin sang during cocktail hour. Flown in from Nashville for the occasion, Zack Dyer and Mandy McMillan performed the newlyweds’ first dance song, and DJ Hish, a friend of the couple, kept the dance floor packed until the party migrated to the Hewing Hotel rooftop at the end of the evening.

“When Prentice came down the aisle, the I dos—those key moments will always stick out in my mind,” says Brian, “but I think what we’ll always cherish the most is being able to have everyone we love in one place to celebrate that day with us.”

× 1 of 11 Expand The Details The design of the four-tier strawberry shortcake–flavored cake mimicked the invitations and day-of stationery. × 2 of 11 Expand The Details The couple gifted bow ties and earrings to the groomsmen and bridesmaids, respectively, to add individual flair. × 3 of 11 Expand The Details The bride granted her florist permission to “go crazy” with color. × 4 of 11 Expand The Details A bookcase featured childhood photos of the newlyweds. × 5 of 11 Expand The Details The escort card display also served as an eye-catching piece of décor. × 6 of 11 Expand The Details Select gold details added a hint of glamour to the day. × 7 of 11 Expand The Details Studded Valentino shoes gave an edge to the bride’s lacy gown. × 8 of 11 Expand The Details Brown Christian Louboutins, with their signature red sole, complemented the groom’s custom navy suit. × 9 of 11 Expand The Details Comfort was key when choosing the bridesmaids’ floor-length dresses. × 10 of 11 Expand The Details A custom sign welcomed guests to the ceremony. × 11 of 11 Expand The Details The ice sculpture champagne bar was etched with the couple’s first initials and their last name. Prev Next

Ceremony/reception: Nicollet Island Pavilion, Mpls. • Bride’s dress: Pronovias, Boston • Bridesmaids’ dresses: BHLDN • Groom’s/groomsmen’s attire: J. Hilburn • Rings: JB Hudson • Stationery: Minted • Florals: Sadie’s Couture Floral • Food: D’Amico Catering • Dessert: Buttercream • Rentals: Girl Friday Creative and Linen Effects • Music: Alpine String Quartet, Josie Nelson, Zack Dyer and Mandy McMillan, and DJ Hish • Videographer: Alma Films • Hair/makeup: Mani Mela • Ice sculpture: Minnesota Ice • Honeymoon: Maldives