Kisses We Love

Samantha Meske & Kevin Hayes
Wedding Date: May 7, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Rustic Oaks, Moorhead • Photographer: Glasser Images
Katie Kline & Jesús Calzas MillÁn
Wedding Date: July 29, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Windows on Minnesota, Mpls. • Photographer: Sewell Photography
Kelly & Chris Winter
Wedding Date: August 12, 2016 • Ceremony Venue: Church of the Assumption, St. Paul • Reception Venue: InterContinental Hotel, St. Paul • Photographer: Amy Elaine Photography
Katie & Eric Bisek
Wedding Date: October 1, 2016 • Ceremony Venue: Cannon River Winery Vineyard, Cannon Falls • Reception Venue: Cannon River Winery Event Center, Cannon Falls • Photographer: Kristen Dyer Photography
Lauren & Jared Dirkschneider
Wedding Date: July 2, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Summit Chalet at Eagle Ridge Resort, Lutsen • Photographer: Phoveo.
Ashley & Tony Donna
Wedding Date: February 27, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Calhoun Beach Club, Mpls. • Photographer: Eric Vest Photography, Inc.
Amber & Nate Kirkpatrick
Wedding Date: June 18, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul • Photographer: Amber Procaccini Photography
Dominic & Ken Friend
Wedding Date: June 18, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: FIVE Event Center, Mpls. • Photographer: Melissa Hesse of Rivets and Roses
Lindsay & Alex Bush
Wedding Date: January 5, 2013 • Ceremony Venue: Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul • Reception Venue: Dellwood Country Club, Dellwood • Photographer: Sewell Photography
Christina & Ben Skoglund
Wedding Date: October 14, 2014 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: The Bachelor Farmer, Mpls. • Photographer: Bradley Hanson Photography
Kellie & Justin Eastman
Wedding Date: August 21, 2015 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Minneapolis Event Center, Mpls. • Photographer: Teddi Photography
Mégan & Matthew Abdel
Wedding Date: November 14, 2015 • Ceremony Venue: St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Mpls. • Reception venue: The Saint Paul Hotel, St. Paul • Photographer: Brio Art by Katie Fears
Lana Yarosh & Eugene Medynskiy
Wedding Date: May 28, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Camrose Hill Farm, Stillwater • Photographer: factoryfourteen
Kristen & Taylor Vollmer
Wedding Date: May 29, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Silverwood Park Great Hall,St. Anthony • Photographer: Liam James Photo
Jenna & D. W. Fulmer
Wedding Date: September 6, 2015 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Mill City Museum, Mpls. • Photographer: Bellagala
Nadia & Dean Shaver
Wedding Date: June 6, 2015 • Ceremony + Reception Venue: Chase on the Lake, Walker • Photographer: Poppy Seed Photography
Emily Warner & John Smits
Wedding Date: October 8, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception venue: Interlachen Country Club, Edina • Photographer: Melissa Oholendt Photography