Kisses We Love

There’s no truer way to show your newlywed bliss than to seal it with a kiss.

Samantha Meske & Kevin Hayes

Wedding Date: May 7, 2016 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Rustic Oaks, Moorhead Photographer: Glasser Images

Katie Kline & Jesús Calzas MillÁn

Wedding Date: July 29, 2016 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Windows on Minnesota, Mpls. Photographer: Sewell Photography

Kelly & Chris Winter

Wedding Date: August 12, 2016 Ceremony Venue: Church of the Assumption, St. Paul Reception Venue: InterContinental Hotel, St. Paul Photographer: Amy Elaine Photography

Katie & Eric Bisek

Wedding Date: October 1, 2016 Ceremony Venue: Cannon River Winery Vineyard, Cannon Falls Reception Venue: Cannon River Winery Event Center, Cannon Falls Photographer: Kristen Dyer Photography

Lauren & Jared Dirkschneider

Wedding Date: July 2, 2016 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Summit Chalet at Eagle Ridge Resort, Lutsen Photographer: Phoveo. 

Ashley & Tony Donna

Wedding Date: February 27, 2016 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Calhoun Beach Club, Mpls. Photographer: Eric Vest Photography, Inc. 

Amber & Nate Kirkpatrick

Wedding Date: June 18, 2016 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul Photographer: Amber Procaccini Photography

Dominic & Ken Friend

Wedding Date: June 18, 2016 Ceremony + Reception Venue: FIVE Event Center, Mpls. Photographer: Melissa Hesse of Rivets and Roses

Lindsay & Alex Bush

Wedding Date: January 5, 2013 Ceremony Venue: Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul •  Reception Venue: Dellwood Country Club, Dellwood Photographer: Sewell Photography

Christina & Ben Skoglund

Wedding Date: October 14, 2014 Ceremony + Reception Venue: The Bachelor Farmer, Mpls. Photographer: Bradley Hanson Photography

Kellie & Justin Eastman

Wedding Date: August 21, 2015 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Minneapolis Event Center, Mpls. Photographer: Teddi Photography

Mégan & Matthew Abdel

Wedding Date: November 14, 2015 Ceremony Venue: St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Mpls. Reception venue: The Saint Paul Hotel, St. Paul Photographer: Brio Art by Katie Fears

Lana Yarosh & Eugene Medynskiy

Wedding Date: May 28, 2016 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Camrose Hill Farm, Stillwater Photographer: factoryfourteen

Kristen & Taylor Vollmer

Wedding Date: May 29, 2016 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Silverwood Park Great Hall,St. Anthony Photographer: Liam James Photo

Jenna & D. W. Fulmer

Wedding Date: September 6, 2015 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Mill City Museum, Mpls. Photographer: Bellagala

Nadia & Dean Shaver

Wedding Date: June 6, 2015 Ceremony + Reception Venue: Chase on the Lake, Walker Photographer: Poppy Seed Photography

Emily Warner & John Smits

Wedding Date: October 8, 2016 Ceremony + Reception venue: Interlachen Country Club, Edina Photographer: Melissa Oholendt Photography

