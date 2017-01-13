Jump for Joy

× Expand Jup For Joy

Retro Glam

The halter neck and wide leg recall another era. Finish the look with a stack of bangles and your favorite glitzy shoes. Mara jumpsuit ($280), by BHLDN, from Anthropologie

Easy and Breezy

The slouchy crepe de chine offers an effortless look—perfectly understated for a simple wedding or a night out celebrating impending nuptials. Bridal jumpsuit ($495), from J.Crew

Tunic Time

The tunic and pant combo offers the illusion of a gown with trend-forward vinyl straps and gorgeous 3D detailing. Tunic and pants (price upon request), by Theia, available through Flutter

Quick-Change

A lace jumpsuit hides under a detachable tulle skirt, making for an easy transition from sweet to chic. Jumpsuit (price upon request), by Monique Lhuillier, available through l’atelier

Silky Sweet

A belt brings just the right amount of bling to this silk jersey number we’d wear to the rehearsal dinner. Juno jumpsuit ($1,800), by Elizabeth Dye, available through a&bé bridal shop