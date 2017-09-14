Innovative Place Cards

Direct your guests to dine in style with these innovative escort cards.

Sugar rush

Delicious mini-donut cupcakes by The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen bedecked with Parisian-inspired printing by Hooked Calligraphy lure guests to their seats for more finger-licking fun. copperhenkitchen.com

Photo by Yantes Photo

Hang in there

Let your escort cards flutter around you in a swoon-worthy installation that helps set the stage for a romantic dinner under the stars. Hooked Calligraphy worked with Champagne Press to create this floating vision in pink. champagnepress.com 

Photo by Laura Ivanova

Let love grow

Use succulents to serve as seating cards and double as favors. Your green-thumbed guests will forever think of you. lauraivanova.com

Photo by Laura Ivanova

For the fences

If it’s an upscale outdoor wedding you seek, consider an idea from a wedding orchestrated by planner Denae Brennan and use framed hexagon poultry netting as a backdrop to your table cards. denaebrennan.com 

Photo by Laura Ivanova

Geotagging

Pairing bright geometric shapes with elegant printing offers a clever alternative to the traditional tent card. hookedcalligraphy.com

Photo by Amanda Miller Photography

Sweet seat

Cater to guests’ sweet tooth by using cake pops from Cocoa & Fig as a directional device to guide them to their seats. cocoaandfig.com

Photo by Sharri Keller and Vanessa Carrara

High strung

A windy day won’t hurt this playful display, which is as easy to navigate as it is to create. lauraivanova.com

Photo by Laura Ivanova

Chasing watercolors

Allow a wall of watercolored cards with impactful printing to bolster your decor while simultaneously leading your guests to their tables. hookedcalligraphy.com 

Photo by Geneoh Photography