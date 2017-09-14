Innovative Place Cards

1 of 8
Sugar rush
Delicious mini-donut cupcakes by The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen bedecked with Parisian-inspired printing by Hooked Calligraphy lure guests to their seats for more finger-licking fun. copperhenkitchen.com
Photo by Yantes Photo
2 of 8
Hang in there
Let your escort cards flutter around you in a swoon-worthy installation that helps set the stage for a romantic dinner under the stars. Hooked Calligraphy worked with Champagne Press to create this floating vision in pink. champagnepress.com
Photo by Laura Ivanova
3 of 8
Let love grow
Use succulents to serve as seating cards and double as favors. Your green-thumbed guests will forever think of you. lauraivanova.com
Photo by Laura Ivanova
4 of 8
For the fences
If it’s an upscale outdoor wedding you seek, consider an idea from a wedding orchestrated by planner Denae Brennan and use framed hexagon poultry netting as a backdrop to your table cards. denaebrennan.com
Photo by Laura Ivanova
5 of 8
Geotagging
Pairing bright geometric shapes with elegant printing offers a clever alternative to the traditional tent card. hookedcalligraphy.com
Photo by Amanda Miller Photography
6 of 8
Sweet seat
Cater to guests’ sweet tooth by using cake pops from Cocoa & Fig as a directional device to guide them to their seats. cocoaandfig.com
Photo by Sharri Keller and Vanessa Carrara
7 of 8
High strung
A windy day won’t hurt this playful display, which is as easy to navigate as it is to create. lauraivanova.com
Photo by Laura Ivanova
8 of 8
Chasing watercolors
Allow a wall of watercolored cards with impactful printing to bolster your decor while simultaneously leading your guests to their tables. hookedcalligraphy.com
Photo by Geneoh Photography