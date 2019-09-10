In Living Coral

× Expand Photos by Gina Zeidler, Kendra Oxendale, Jose Villa. Styling by MaeMae & Co, Flowers by Tulipina Design, and rings courtesy of Lang Antiques In Full Bloom

Gone are the days of subtle and subdued. Thanks to Pantone declaring “Living Coral” this year’s Color of the Year, weddings are standing out with a bright blend of pink and peach. Here are six ways to color your day in style.