In Living Coral

Photos by Gina Zeidler, Kendra Oxendale, Jose Villa. Styling by MaeMae & Co, Flowers by Tulipina Design, and rings courtesy of Lang Antiques
In Full Bloom
Gone are the days of subtle and subdued. Thanks to Pantone declaring “Living Coral” this year’s Color of the Year, weddings are standing out with a bright blend of pink and peach. Here are six ways to color your day in style.
1 of 5
Small but mighty
If you’re afraid of too much color, consider small accents that make a strong visual statement. Handmade coral and white sugar flowers make all the difference to this white creation. enticing-icing.com
2 of 5
Lasting love
Local artisan Kim Carlson of BellaRose Bouquets crafts handmade fabric flower lapel pins into treasured heirlooms that last well beyond the last dance of the night. Boutonnieres ($15), by BellaRose Bouquets, from etsy.co
3 of 5
In the mail
Let your guests know that you’re on-trend and ready for fun with a punchy yet romantic invitation suite that boasts the season’s hottest hue. devondesignco.com
4 of 5
Sole sparkle
These striking stunners are more comfortable than they look. The glitter-encrusted block heel allows you to spend the night with your best foot forward. Shoes ($750), by Giuseppe Zanotti, from nordstrom.com
5 of 5
Happy reminder
Every time you tuck your ring away for safekeeping, remember your cheerful color palette with a coral Mrs. Box. It also makes for a great photo op of your sparkler on the day-of. themrsbox.com