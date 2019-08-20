× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Haute House Studio

When Marsha Hunt and Bridget Connell combined their floral design and event planning expertise to create Haute Flower Boutique, they didn’t plan for Hunt’s home to be their base forever.

But the working moms took their time building a loyal clientele of couples and devoted vendors, working out of Hunt’s home for nine years before they rebranded as Haute House Studio. The new name comes with a sunny new Edina studio, an expanded team, and new avenues to infuse projects with their endless creative energy.

Whether that be a bouquet-building workshop or yoga and a flower crown class, these pros make wedding planning an unforgettable experience.

“We love that we have a place where people can come together and create,” says Hunt. “Now we can be a part of the entire journey,” adds Connell.

5500 Lincoln St., Ste. 150, Edina, 612-730-1143, hautehousestudio.com