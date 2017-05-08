Haley & Matt: Some Enchanted Evening

× 1 of 11 Expand Photographs by Graddy Photography × 2 of 11 Expand Barn-inspired signs were scattered throughout the reception. × 3 of 11 Expand The couple used 10-foot-tall trees wrapped with flowers to make the space feel like a fairy-tale forest. × 4 of 11 Expand Guests enjoyed a s’mores bar. × 5 of 11 Expand The bride carried a plush white and blush bouquet. × 6 of 11 Expand Instead of the usual “Mr.” and “Mrs.” signs, Haley and Matt opted for “Better Together.” × 7 of 11 Expand The bride chose a classic fit-and-flare gown with a long train for her bridesmaids. × 8 of 11 Expand The couple wanted a cake that mirrored their floral decor. × 9 of 11 Expand The couple placed their place cards over a bed of their favorite flowers. × 10 of 11 Expand The bride wanted a dress that would be eye-catching from both the front and back. × 11 of 11 Expand Haley’s engagement ring has a vintage yet timeless feel. Prev Next

Walking into Matt and Haley’s reception was like entering a different world. An enchanted fairy-tale forest world with flowers in every direction—covering the tables, climbing up candle-lit trees 10 feet tall in the air, cradling the place cards, and winding their way up the six-tier cake.

“We set it all around this extravagant, beautiful floral feel,” says Haley. “It was so much fun watching guests’ facial expressions when they walked in; they’d go up immediately to the trees and touch them.”

Clearly, this isn’t a couple that likes to play it small. “Matt’s a very over-the-top person—he loves to throw an awesome party, and he loves to wow people,” says Haley, a former Miss Minnesota whose whirlwind romance with the Vikings player led to a secret Hawaii wedding in July 2015. When the couple celebrated a year later in front of family and friends, they went particularly big with flowers and food. “I’ve gone to so many weddings where I leave and I am starving,” says Haley, “so I knew from a young age that I wanted a huge buffet-style wedding with everyone’s favorite food.” The reception at Landmark Center featured a pasta bar, a carving station, a Chinese-food station, a huge veggie and fruit display, an American station with a Groom Burger and Bride Burger, and a Bread Wagon for the carb-loving bride, all capped off with a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream cart and s’mores bar.

The bride, who works as a bridal consultant, also went big with her dress selections, collaborating on two custom-made gowns. She wanted the first, more traditional ceremony dress to feel “super bridal,” with an extravagantly long train and veil. The second dress, meanwhile, was all about the bling. “I told [the designer] I wanted a chandelier dress, something that shines in all the light at the reception. So the dress was all Swarovski crystals all the way down.”