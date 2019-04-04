Glow Down the Aisle with Penny and Pine

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Wedding Shoppe. Penny and Pine Penny and Pine skincare products.

After searching for wedding-specific skincare products and finding almost nothing in the market, The Wedding Shoppe in St. Paul decided to develop its own collection, Penny and Pine. The line of natural, sustainable, and cruelty-free skincare products was designed with Big Day pampering in mind. Customers can shop within the guidance of Penny and Pine’s three major benefit categories (blemish targeting, replenishing, and damage prevention) or treat themselves to a specially curated kit.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Wedding Shoppe. Penny and Pine 2 Penny and Pine Transformation Oil.

“Penny and Pine fits into any lifestyle,” says Carolyn Taylor, store manager at The Wedding Shoppe. “Whether you’re in the midst of planning a wedding (hello, stress-induced acne), or grinding it out at work, our products fit into YOUR routine—not the other way around.”

According to Taylor, the ultra-hydrating Transformation Oil and nourishing Rose Hip Seed Cleanser have been two of the most popular products so far with both brides and inveterate skincare junkies alike.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Wedding Shoppe. Penny and Pine 3 Penny and Pine Rose Hip Seed Cleanser.

The Wedding Shoppe, 1196 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-272-3452, pennyandpine.com