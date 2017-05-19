Coley & Cody: Friends First

× 1 of 12 Expand Photographs by Jackson Faith × 2 of 12 Expand Tablescapes held true to the couple’s vision of simple elegance. × 3 of 12 Expand Marquee lights lit up the bar. × 4 of 12 Expand Coley and Cody wanted to shop for their wedding rings together, which they purchased through LJS Design. × 5 of 12 Expand The couple stopped for a quick photo at their favorite spot in Minneapolis: Lake Calhoun. × 6 of 12 Expand D’Amico created a simple cake with foiled gold at their request. × 7 of 12 Expand The groom’s aunts surprised the couple with “Link” koozies in a nod to their last name. × 8 of 12 Expand Coley wanted a unique and fun shoe to pair with her simple and elegant dress. × 9 of 12 Expand The couple relied on their friends to get their party started. × 10 of 12 Expand When it came to choosing a wedding party, the couple lived by the mantra “the more the merrier.” × 11 of 12 Expand Signage poked fun at the groom’s dancing ability. In Cody’s words, he has “100 percent confidence, 0 percent skill.” × 12 of 12 Expand A shower gift helped start the day off right. Prev Next

When people would ask Coley what word or theme she’d use to describe her wedding, the answer was always “awesome.” It’s a fitting word for this pair of best friends, who first met in preschool, dated for a couple days in sixth grade (sharing a kiss on a friend’s couch), and were part of the same tight-knit friend group in high school before finally dating in college. “We always joke that he’s been chasing me since the sixth grade,” says Coley. “Longer than that,” adds Cody—“since preschool!”

Cody’s years of perseverance paid off when the couple got engaged in August 2015. Being best friends first meant that having fun with their shared friends and close families was a priority for their mid-summer wedding. “The goal of our wedding was for everyone to have a good time,” says Coley. “We wanted it to be simple, elegant, and fun.”

The Basilica easily brought the elegance, as the bride walked down the aisle in a simple, fitted, low-backed Nicole Miller dress. Calhoun Beach Club provided a clean reception backdrop, which they decorated with neutral-colored flowers and clear vases to complement rather than distract from the space’s light and open feel. Gold touches also wove through the event, from the calligraphy to the flatware to the gold-topped cake. “To me, [gold accents] feel elegant and timeless—it felt so ‘us,’” says Coley. “It seemed like a simple, classic way to provide cohesion throughout our wedding, especially since we wanted to stay with mainly neutral colors and some greenery.”

As for the fun? Well, there was plenty of that. Cody and his men wore Vikings socks under their blue suits (though there may have been one Packers fan), and the couple’s humor popped up in their signage (a sign at the bar read, “Trust me, you can dance. ~ alcohol and Cody”). And the couple kept the after-party going late into the night.