Forget the Frills

Photos by Kevin White
Styling by Sarah Cochran | Hair and makeup by Terra Hinrichs | Modeling by Anna Z/DAS Model Management
The structured lines of this fit-and-flare frock combine minimalism with a hint of romance to portray a look that’s simple, sweet, and just a touch seductive. Dress ($614), by Jacquelin Exclusive, from Mestads Bridal; veil (price available on request), by Romona Keveza, from l’atelier couture; vintage bracelets ($125 and $95), from Che Bella
For the bride who’s hoping to be sleek and chic without the fuss of a full skirt. The removable peplum atop this silk vanity jumpsuit offers its daring wearer two styles for the price of one—and, best of all, you can wed in a way that’s befitting to you. Jumpsuit ($2,550), by Lakum, from The White Room; bracelet used as hairpin ($95), bracelet ($135), and earrings ($120), by HauteBride, all from Che Bella; shoes ($225), by Badgley Mischka, from shopbop.com
Be a bridal bombshell in a daring Romona Keveza gown that’s reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic moment—only this time it’s all eyes on you. Dress ($4,690), by Legends by Romona Keveza, from l’atelier couture; earrings ($100), by HauteBride, from Posh Bridal Couture
For a demure approach to a more modern trend, consider Monique Lhuillier’s column gown. Elegant ripples accent the waist of this luxe satin gown, while a full skirt gracefully encircles you down the aisle. Dress ($4,290), by Monique Lhuillier, from l’atelier couture; hair clip ($145), from Che Bella
Show off all the right places in this figure-hugging sheath. Asymmetric ruffles bring a textural dimension that’s clean, classic, and wholly sophisticated. Dress ($1,320), by Oksana Mukha, from The Wedding Shoppe; bracelets ($135 and $240), from Che Bella
Bring an element of surprise to your aisle style with a high-low skirt that offers a modern twist to an otherwise traditional silhouette. Add a pair of dazzling shoes to complete your perfectly styled look from head to toe. Top ($910) and bottom ($1,250), by Martina Liana, from Bridal Accents Couture; shoes ($225), by Badgley Mischka, from shopbop.com
Pair the stunning high neck of this crepe top with a satin box-pleated skirt for a look that says elegant and effortless in the same breath. You’ll be comfortable, confident, and stunning all night long. Top ($780), by Caroline Castigliano, from Posh Bridal Couture; skirt ($1,320), by Enaura, from Che Bella; bracelet ($240) and hair pins ($50), both from Che Bella