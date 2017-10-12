Forget the Frills

×

For the bride who’s hoping to be sleek and chic without the fuss of a full skirt. The removable peplum atop this silk vanity jumpsuit offers its daring wearer two styles for the price of one—and, best of all, you can wed in a way that’s befitting to you. Jumpsuit ($2,550), by Lakum, from The White Room; bracelet used as hairpin ($95), bracelet ($135), and earrings ($120), by HauteBride, all from Che Bella; shoes ($225), by Badgley Mischka, from shopbop.com