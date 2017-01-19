× Expand Installation by Munster Rose; photograph by Geneoh Photography Floating floral for wedding decor

If bouquets, boutonnieres, and centerpieces are first to come to mind when you think of wedding flowers, you’re in good company. Those traditional staples still dominate the floral bridal business, and for good reason: Fresh blooms go a long way in setting the scene and tone for your big day. But if you’re craving something a little different, there’s a new trend to look up to—literally—in the Twin Cities: ceiling installations.

First popping up on the coasts, these elaborate trimmings—featuring everything from floral and greenery to lights, draping, metal, or wood—have recently trickled to the Midwest, attracting couples wanting to achieve a unique look that wows their guests. “The interesting thing about [ceiling installations] is that you’re able to do this one really big, impactful piece,” says Munster Rose’s Jackie Reisenauer, who estimates that one-third of the weddings she did in 2015 featured an installation of some sort. “With centerpieces, you might get seated at a table that just has candles, versus so-and-so over there who gets the fancy floral arrangement. These installations are a way for everyone to be blown away when they enter the venue.”

Though you might think bigger blooms translate to bigger budget, that’s not always the case. In fact, these overhead designs can be a cost-saver for brides, because they allow you to cut back on floral in other places. “Usually if we’re doing a big installation, we will suggest minimal floral décor elsewhere,” says Reisenauer. “If we’re going big on a chandelier or ceiling installation, we will dial it back a notch on the centerpieces, because everyone is going to be able to observe the chandelier. We don’t need floral on every table when there’s floral overhead.”

It’s even more impactful for couples who opt to host their ceremony and reception at the same venue, because you can get double the bang for your buck. “After the ‘I dos’ at the altar, the installation is something that could be used over the dessert table or the head table. It could be versatile to different applications,” says Melissa Stratton of Sadie’s Couture Floral & Event Styling.

While every installation created is unique to the couple, our experts agree that how an installation is used in a venue plays a large role in its success. “It should be something that moves the eye around the space it’s in,” says Ashley Fox of Ashley Fox Designs. “It doesn’t look like a separate thing from the space. It should look like it was meant to be there all the time.”

Twin Cities florists aren’t expecting the trend to die down anytime soon, but they do hope more brides will think outside of the box when it comes to their big-day blooms. “It’s fun to have brides who are a little more adventurous,” Fox says. “They should be thinking about what they can do with their money, not what they should do.”

Picking Your Petals

Some flora and greenery work better in ceiling installations than others. Here’s what the experts recommend.

Larkspur and Delphinium: These give a large grouping of color to any space, plus they have great structure and dry beautifully.

Smilax: Lends itself to a more natural feel and flow. Has a delicate quality and softens the space.

Roses: Do well out of water, but use sparingly. It can be expensive to make a solid mass of roses.

Ruscus: Offers a lot of nice movement and drape.

Eucalyptus: Great for keeping the weight and cost of an installation low.