Eucalyptus Love

Known for their light herbal scent and coveted blue/green coloration, eucalyptus leaves make an attractive addition to all aspects of your wedding. From invites and accessories to centerpieces and bouquets, the muted colors and beautiful shapes are an ode to timeless style that sets the tone for an unforgettable day.
1 of 5
Hair apparent
Ask your florist to construct a wreath of the textural green for your flower girl. It’s delicate yet durable, so it can withstand twirls all night long. munsterrose.com
2 of 5
First impressions
Greet your guests with a eucalyptus wreath that mixes in bright blooms. The blue/green leaves add volume and are a cost-effective way to make your flowers pop. sadiesfloral.com
3 of 5
Fresh perspective
Watercolor illustrations of your future wedding foliage add a unique and colorful dimension to your invites. Work with your stationer to find a design you love. katiemurphydesign.com
4 of 5
Delicious decor
Gussy up your cake with sleek green leaves that tie in the rest of your wedding aesthetic. Your guests will be impressed by your obvious attention to detail. buttercream.info
5 of 5
Love on his lapel
The green’s simple, rustic charm adds a trendy and textural touch. Amy Backman, owner of Spruce Flowers and Home, considers eucalyptus one of her favorites. sprucemn.com