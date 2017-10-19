Eucalyptus Love

Let muted colors and beautiful shapes set the tone for an unforgettable day.

by

Known for their light herbal scent and coveted blue/green coloration, eucalyptus leaves make an attractive addition to all aspects of your wedding. From invites and accessories to centerpieces and bouquets, the muted colors and beautiful shapes are an ode to timeless style that sets the tone for an unforgettable day.   

Hair apparent 

Ask your florist to construct a wreath of the textural green for your flower girl. It’s delicate yet durable, so it can withstand twirls all night long. munsterrose.com

First impressions 

Greet your guests with a eucalyptus wreath that mixes in bright blooms. The blue/green leaves add volume and are a cost-effective way to make your flowers pop. sadiesfloral.com

Fresh perspective 

Watercolor illustrations of your future wedding foliage add a unique and colorful dimension to your invites. Work with your stationer to find a design you love. katiemurphydesign.com

Delicious decor 

Gussy up your cake with sleek green leaves that tie in the rest of your wedding aesthetic. Your guests will be impressed by your obvious attention to detail. buttercream.info

Love on his lapel 

The green’s simple, rustic charm adds a trendy and textural touch. Amy Backman, owner of Spruce Flowers and Home, considers eucalyptus one of her favorites. sprucemn.com