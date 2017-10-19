Eucalyptus Love

Known for their light herbal scent and coveted blue/green coloration, eucalyptus leaves make an attractive addition to all aspects of your wedding. From invites and accessories to centerpieces and bouquets, the muted colors and beautiful shapes are an ode to timeless style that sets the tone for an unforgettable day.

× 1 of 5 Expand Hair apparent Ask your florist to construct a wreath of the textural green for your flower girl. It’s delicate yet durable, so it can withstand twirls all night long. munsterrose.com × 2 of 5 Expand First impressions Greet your guests with a eucalyptus wreath that mixes in bright blooms. The blue/green leaves add volume and are a cost-effective way to make your flowers pop. sadiesfloral.com × 3 of 5 Expand Fresh perspective Watercolor illustrations of your future wedding foliage add a unique and colorful dimension to your invites. Work with your stationer to find a design you love. katiemurphydesign.com × 4 of 5 Expand Delicious decor Gussy up your cake with sleek green leaves that tie in the rest of your wedding aesthetic. Your guests will be impressed by your obvious attention to detail. buttercream.info × 5 of 5 Expand Love on his lapel The green’s simple, rustic charm adds a trendy and textural touch. Amy Backman, owner of Spruce Flowers and Home, considers eucalyptus one of her favorites. sprucemn.com Prev Next