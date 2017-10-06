Engagement Photos We Love

Share your newly engaged glow with photos that express your love and personalities.

Alex Ballard & Andy Fults

Wedding Date: August 19, 2017 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: White Bear Yacht Club, White Bear Lake | Photographer: Michael Barnholdt Photography

Abby & Taylor Leick

Wedding Date: July 3, 2016 | Ceremony: Historic Wesley Center, Mpls.  | Reception Venue: Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre, Shakopee | Photographer: Lucas Botz Photography

Kelsey & Michael

Wedding Date: July 15, 2017 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: Giants Ridge, Biwabik | Photographer: Allie Lauritson with One:One

Alexa & Scott Eickschen

Wedding Date: August 27, 2016 | Ceremony venue: Arcola Mills, Stillwater | Reception Venue: Majestic Star river cruise from Stillwater River Boats, Stillwater | Photographer: Emily Steffen

Coley & Cody Link

Wedding Date: July 15, 2016 | Ceremony venue: The Basilica of Saint Mary, Mpls. | Reception Venue: Calhoun Beach Club, Mpls. | Photographer: Jackson Faith of Rivets and Roses

Renata Shaffer-Gottschalk & Emi Monson

Wedding Date: September 24, 2017 | Ceremony venue: Private residence, Ham Lake | Reception Venue: LUSH, Mpls. | Photographer: Ashley Berry and John Notman

Clare Murn & Trent Johnson

Wedding Date: June 24, 2017 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: Lafayette Club, Minnetonka | Photographer: Janelle Elise Photography

Kayla Gregg & Matt Scheidle

Wedding Date: July 14, 2018 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: TBD | Photographer: Brio Art Photography by Katie Fears

Mackenzie & Justin

Wedding Date: September 23, 2017 | Ceremony venue: Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater | Reception Venue: Family farm, Hugo | Photographer: Amy Elaine Photography

Morgan & Chris Atchison

Wedding Date: June 3, 2017 | Ceremony venue: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska | Reception Venue: Pique Travel Design Event Space, Excelsior | Photographer: Life and Art Photography

Alyssa & Mike Barkman 

Wedding Date: January 7, 2017 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: James J. Hill Center, St. Paul | Photographer: Brian Bossany Photography

Aaron & Jake Grey

Wedding Date: September 4, 2016 | Ceremony venue: Gold Medal Park, Mpls. | Reception Venue: The Tangiers, Mpls. | Photographer: Natalie Champa Jennings Photography

Shama Agtey & Ronnie Zimmer

Wedding Date: May 5, 2018 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: Hale Koa, Hawai’i | Photography: factoryfourteen

Kelsey & Kenan Raddawi

Wedding Date: June 10, 2017 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: The Van Dusen Mansion, Mpls. | Photographer: Megan Daas Photography

Annie Hiner & Noah Bock

Wedding Date: October 28, 2017 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: JX Event Venue, Stillwater | Photographer: Ali Leigh Photo

Monica & Will Terza

Wedding Date: September 9, 2017 | Ceremony venue: St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Maple Grove | Reception Venue: Elm Creek Chalet, Maple Grove | Photographer: Eric Vest Photography

Sarah & Reid Petit

Wedding Date: September 24, 2016 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: River Ranch Farm, Rochester | Photographer: Sewell Photography

Nichole Goergen & Matt Sorteberg

Wedding Date: October 20, 2017 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: Bloom Lake Barn, Shafer | Photographer: pixelposey photography

Kristy Schwintek & Zach Bork

Wedding Date: September 22, 2017 | Ceremony + Reception Venue: Calhoun Beach Club, Mpls. | Photographer: Rochelle Louise Photography