How to Choose a Location for Engagement Photos

Stumped on where to take engagement photos? Local photogs reveal tips for how to choose a location and share some favorite places of their own.

Pick a spot with significance. “I love when couples choose locations that mean something to them—where they first met, their first date location, where they got engaged,” says Amy Raddatz of Amy Elaine Photography. “It really makes the session personal and relaxes them a bit in front of the camera.”

Prioritize lighting. “It really comes down to light over location,” explains photographer Natalie Champa Jennings. “A simple city street can be magically transformed by a brilliant sunset or sunrise.”

Think about privacy. Rochelle Muellenberg of Rochelle Louise Photography recommends choosing a location that will be private and comfortable. “No one wants to feel like they’re being watched by a crowd during their session.”

Plan your location around an activity. “If you’re feeling extra nervous about your photo shoot, it might help to plan an activity so your photographer can observe you interacting,” says Megan Daas. Roast s’mores, go mini-golfing, or sip beers at your favorite brewery.

Choose an aesthetic. If you’re stumped on a specific location, “I tell couples to think of the feel or the aesthetic they want for their photos,” says Emily Steffen. Think: urban or rural, casual or formal, lakes or woods?

Photogs' favorite places: