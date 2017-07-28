Diamond Awards Guidelines

Entry Requirements

ELIGIBILITY: Open to any wedding professional from the Twin Cities or the surrounding area who contributed to a wedding between June 1, 2016 and September 15, 2017.

HOW TO ENTER: The applicant must submit an entry form online along with the required materials and a $25 entry fee. Each entry requires a written description and supplemental pictures. The first picture uploaded must be the image that best conveys your theme and message, as it will be the primary image used for online purposes.

DEADLINE: Entries must be received by midnight on Sept. 15, 2017. Head to mspmag.com/diamondawards to get started!

JUDGING: The entries will be judged by a third party of national bridal experts.

VOTING: Every complete entry submitted will be available online for voting for our People’s Choice honors between October 1 and October 31, 2017.

Each category will have a Judges’ Choice winner (based on the results from our panel of judges) and a People’s Choice winner (to be determined from the results of the online voting).

REQUIREMENTS: Only complete entries will be accepted for judging. If you are submitting images from a third party photographer, please ensure you have the rights to each image before you upload.

RETURN OF ENTRIES: Entries will not be returned. Winning entries become property of MSP Communications for use online, in the magazine, and for Diamond Awards promotional opportunities.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF WINNER: Winners will be announced in our Spring/Summer issue of Mpls.St.Paul Weddings. Each winner will receive a certificate and the opportunity to use the Diamond Award winner logo for marketing purposes.

Questions may be directed to Megan Cahill at 612-373-9548 or mcahill@mspmag.com.