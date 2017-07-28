Diamond Awards Categories

Award Categories and Specific Entry Requirements

The following awards will be voted on by our panel of judges and will be available for online voting for the People’s Choice honors. The categories are not judged on one individual wedding—this is a cumulative entry of your top weddings. Please offer a variety of images to show the depth of your talent.

Outstanding Wedding Photography

Summary: Describe in 250 words what makes your photography services exceptional. Explain what creative ideas you’ve employed to create a unique and positive experience for your customers. Include six images from your portfolio of wedding photography that best encapsulate your creative expertise.

Outstanding Cake and Dessert Design

Summary: Describe in 250 words what makes your cakes innovative. Give us a brief description of your submitted sweets and desserts, and why your service, taste, and culinary presentation are superior. Include six images of your designs, with the first image uploaded as the best representation of your design style.

Outstanding Wedding Design and Planning

Summary: Describe in 250 words why you are the exemplary event planner in the Twin Cities. Elaborate on your mission for timeliness, efficiency, attention to detail, and overall production strategies. Include six images that best represent the type of event you oversee (images of schedules and renderings are welcome).

Outstanding Floral Design

Summary: Describe in 250 words why your floral creations are creative, fresh, and beautiful. This category includes ceremony flowers, reception floral design, and personal flowers, so please include an assortment of six images that best depict your range of ability.

Outstanding Invitations

Summary: Describe in 250 words why your printed materials are the best in the Twin Cities. Include six images of invitation suites that you think best depict your graphic proficiency. Original and custom work is encouraged but not required.

Outstanding Event Décor

Summary: Describe in 250 words how your styling abilities create a stunning setting for your client. Include six images of examples of your work that best demonstrate your abilities.

Outstanding Event Rentals (rentals, lighting, tablescapes, tents)

Summary: Describe in 250 words how your merchandise transforms a wedding venue to fit the bride’s vision. Include six images of lighting, tablescapes, tents, etc. that you use to set the tone for your clients nuptials.

Outstanding Entertainment (includes photo booths/walls, fireworks, etc.)

Summary: Describe in 250 words what makes your reception entertainment the most original and appreciated by local couples and their guests. Be sure to include details regarding any additional custom or personalized work you include with your services. Include six images of examples.

Outstanding Musical Entertainment

Summary: Describe in 250 words why you offer premiere musical entertainment for local weddings. Include the varying genres you cover, and elaborate on how you read your audience to set the tone for the reception. Include six images of your interaction with the guests and follow the directions to upload a clip that best depicts your work.

Outstanding Videography

Summary: Describe in 250 words your creative vision when creating a wedding video. Be sure to elaborate on which elements you aim to capture. Include six stills from your video, and follow the directions to upload a clip that best depicts your work.

Outstanding Bridal Boutique

Summary: Describe in 250 words what makes your bridal salon exemplary. Beyond customer service and quality merchandise, describe what programs, perks, and incentives you make available to your brides. Include six images of the setting and gowns that best depict your style.

Outstanding Formal Wear

Summary: Describe in 250 words why you are the go-to formal wear salon in the Twin Cities. What services do you to provide that engage the groom, and how does your customer service make the experience easy, efficient, and convenient? Include six images that best depict your style and service.

Outstanding Catering

Summary: Describe in 250 words why your services offer excellence to local brides and grooms. Elaborate on your culinary design, taste, service, presentation, and flexibility, and upload six images that best depict your work.

Outstanding Wedding Day Hair/ Makeup

Summary: Describe in 250 words how your hair and makeup offerings best serve local brides. Include six images of creative and stylish looks that best reflect your artistic abilities and customer service.

Outstanding Bridal Preservation

Summary: Describe in 250 words how your preservation services are extraordinary. What service methods do you incorporate to offer brides the best experience possible? Include six images that best depict your work.

Outstanding Transportation

Summary: Describe in 250 words why you offer efficient and accommodating transportation with top notch service. Elaborate on the varying options available and what services you provide to best comfort and seat your clients in a timely fashion. Include six images that best reflect your services.

Outstanding Rehearsal/ Event Venue

Summary: Describe in 250 words why your venue is the most sought after wedding space in the Twin Cities. Explain why your setting, service, and expertise offer brides the best venue possible. Include six images of the space.

Outstanding Bridesmaid Apparel

Summary: Describe in 250 words what makes your bridesmaid boutique (or the line of bridesmaid dresses you carry) exemplary. Beyond customer service and quality merchandise, describe what programs, perks, and incentives you make available to your clients. Include six images of the setting and gowns that best depict your style.

Outstanding Wedding Jewelry

Summary: Describe in 250 words what makes your wedding jewelry exceptional. Beyond customer service and quality merchandise, describe what programs, perks, and incentives you make available to your couples and that variations of quality, price, and selection. Include six images of that best depict your selection of merchandise.

Outstanding Calligraphy

Summary: Describe in 250 words why your calligraphy services are exemplary in the Twin Cities. What kind of custom work can you do, and please explain your experience. Include six images that best depict the breadth of your skill.

The following award is solely based on the People’s Choice:

Diamond Awards People’s Choice Vendor of the Year

The submission with the most votes will be named the People’s Choice Vendor of the Year. To be eligible for this award, you must submit your work through our online process like all other entrants.

The following award will be judged solely by our panel of judges.

Diamond Awards Real Wedding of the Year

Summary: Brides will be allowed to submit 10 images from their wedding, along with a 250-word description about why their nuptials and reception were innovative, original, and exceptional. Our judges will select the most stunning and unique wedding as the winner. Weddings must have taken place in the Twin Cities or the surrounding area between June 1, 2016, and September 15, 2017 to be eligible.