The 2016 Diamond Awards

Congratulations! You’re engaged. Now what?

Before you get lost in a sea of vendor lists, let us help you narrow the field. We instituted the Diamond Awards six years ago to give couples like you a comprehensive list of the best in bridal. So before you get bogged down by the plethora of talented options available in the Twin Cities,

let this breakdown of the crème de la crème be your guide. This year’s Judge’s Choice winners were chosen by a handful of national bridal pros, while our People’s Choice picks were voted on by thousands.

Happy reading—and happy planning.

Real Wedding of The Year

× Expand Carly and Adams June wedding

Carly and Adam Wirkus

Our judges were thoroughly moved by the thoughtful and personal touches that filled Carly and Adam’s June wedding. It was important to the couple that it felt genuine to them and their love story. “This wedding was really based in love and family—not trends,” gushed one judge. The couple wrote their own vows, they hand-selected 30 unique Bundt and cheesecake flavors, and they said their “I dos” at the bride’s family farm. “We wanted to create an experience for our friends and family,” said the bride. “We wanted everyone to feel the love we had for each other.” Our judges fell in love with that authenticity, citing the intimate setting and heartfelt details as some of their favorite components. “In an era filled with Pinterest, this wedding is a breath of fresh air,” one judge said.

