Day of Decadence

Dress to impress in over-the-top gowns bedecked with lace appliques, delicate details, hand stitching, and ornate embellishments.

Hair and makeup by Julie Lam, Modeling by Ellie Dulac/Wehmann Agency, Photography by Kevin White, Styling by Sarah Cochran

For a fun and flirty twist on traditional elegance, fall in love with this satin organza gown decked out with petal lace appliqués in a blush hue. Berni dress ($3,450), by Alyne by Rita Vinieris, from Posh Bridal Couture; tassel earrings ($390), by Oscar de la Renta, from shopbop.com

With a full-layered skirt that’s perfect for twirling, you’ll have no option but to dance the night away. Georgie dress ($5,390), by Hayley Paige, from a&bé bridal shop; layered headpiece ($70), by Deepa Gurnani, from shopbop.com; headpiece ($65), from Che Bella; starburst pin in hair ($75), from Nordstrom 

Three-dimensional details such as these hand-cut silk rosettes transform a simple strapless dress into a work of art. Sasha dress ($4,000), by Lakum, from The White Room; necklace ($370), by Suzanna Dai, from Nordstrom; earrings ($215), by Mercedes Salazar, from shopbop.com 

The delicate details of these organza flowers say sweet, but the plunging neckline and fitted silhouette is anything but. Daffodil dress ($6,995), by Marchesa, from Annika Bridal Boutique; tassel earrings ($390), by Oscar de la Renta, from shopbop.com 

Mod meets sophistication with laser-cut accents atop a rich A-line silk faille frock. The Sound ($8,995), by Lela Rose, from l’atelier couture; earrings ($150), by Marchesa, from Nordstrom

Bring a little va va voom to a classic silk taffeta ball gown by adorning this upgraded version with a draped bodice, deep neckline, and sparkly shoulder embellishments. Dress ($2,750), by Jim Hjelm by Hayley Paige, from Che Bella; tassel earrings ($345), by Oscar de la Renta, from shopbop.com

 Intricate threadwork embroidery on the tulle of this stunner is as rich to touch as it is to look at. Samm dress ($5,900), by Isabelle Armstrong, from Bridal Accents Couture; belt ($70), by Deepa Gurnani, from shopbop.com

