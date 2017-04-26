Day of Decadence

Hair and makeup by Julie Lam, Modeling by Ellie Dulac/Wehmann Agency, Photography by Kevin White, Styling by Sarah Cochran
1 of 7
For a fun and flirty twist on traditional elegance, fall in love with this satin organza gown decked out with petal lace appliqués in a blush hue. Berni dress ($3,450), by Alyne by Rita Vinieris, from Posh Bridal Couture; tassel earrings ($390), by Oscar de la Renta, from shopbop.com
2 of 7
With a full-layered skirt that’s perfect for twirling, you’ll have no option but to dance the night away. Georgie dress ($5,390), by Hayley Paige, from a&bé bridal shop; layered headpiece ($70), by Deepa Gurnani, from shopbop.com; headpiece ($65), from Che Bella; starburst pin in hair ($75), from Nordstrom
3 of 7
Three-dimensional details such as these hand-cut silk rosettes transform a simple strapless dress into a work of art. Sasha dress ($4,000), by Lakum, from The White Room; necklace ($370), by Suzanna Dai, from Nordstrom; earrings ($215), by Mercedes Salazar, from shopbop.com
4 of 7
The delicate details of these organza flowers say sweet, but the plunging neckline and fitted silhouette is anything but. Daffodil dress ($6,995), by Marchesa, from Annika Bridal Boutique; tassel earrings ($390), by Oscar de la Renta, from shopbop.com
5 of 7
Mod meets sophistication with laser-cut accents atop a rich A-line silk faille frock. The Sound ($8,995), by Lela Rose, from l’atelier couture; earrings ($150), by Marchesa, from Nordstrom
6 of 7
Bring a little va va voom to a classic silk taffeta ball gown by adorning this upgraded version with a draped bodice, deep neckline, and sparkly shoulder embellishments. Dress ($2,750), by Jim Hjelm by Hayley Paige, from Che Bella; tassel earrings ($345), by Oscar de la Renta, from shopbop.com
7 of 7
Intricate threadwork embroidery on the tulle of this stunner is as rich to touch as it is to look at. Samm dress ($5,900), by Isabelle Armstrong, from Bridal Accents Couture; belt ($70), by Deepa Gurnani, from shopbop.com