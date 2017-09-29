Statement-Making Bridesmaids

×

Photographs by Jeff Johnson

Let your ladies show some leg in this silk shantung stunner that’s bold, cheerful, and unexpectedly bright. Various bodice and skirt options are available so your maids can be vibrant and sunny in a style that works best for them. Yellow dress ($290), by Lynn Lugo, from Bella Bridesmaids; pearl crystal bracelet ($25), from Bridal Accents Couture; shoes ($675), by Jimmy Choo, from Nordstrom