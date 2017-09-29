Statement-Making Bridesmaids

1 of 5
Photographs by Jeff Johnson
Let your ladies show some leg in this silk shantung stunner that’s bold, cheerful, and unexpectedly bright. Various bodice and skirt options are available so your maids can be vibrant and sunny in a style that works best for them. Yellow dress ($290), by Lynn Lugo, from Bella Bridesmaids; pearl crystal bracelet ($25), from Bridal Accents Couture; shoes ($675), by Jimmy Choo, from Nordstrom
Allow your besties to be as fashion-forward as you. This gown’s combination of a sky-high slit and illusion panels brings some extra sass to your wedding party. Dress ($96), by Morgan & Co., from Nordstrom
Mix romance with panache by styling your sidekicks with this crossed-sweetheart bodice and asymmetrical hem. It hits at the trendy midi length, which primes your pals for unforgettable footwear. Dress ($220), by Sorella Vita, from Bridal Accents Couture; pendant necklace ($40), by Kendra Scott, from Bella Bridesmaids; shoes ($750), by Prada, from Nordstrom
This party-ready satin number uses pronounced pleats to create a fun and flirty silhouette. Your pals will love the attractive price, and you can bet they’ll want to wear this knockout again. Dress ($95), by Topshop, from Nordstrom; bracelets ($90), by Kendra Scott, from Bella Bridesmaids; shoes ($750), by Jimmy Choo, from Nordstrom
Your gal pals will float down the aisle in this easy, breezy column gown. Its halter neckline and breathable chiffon fabric make it as easy to wear as it is to admire. Dress ($285), by Joanna August, from Bella Bridesmaids; crystal leaf bracelet ($85), by Designs by LeeLee, from Bella Bridesmaids
- Styling by Judith Kostroski
- Flowers by Haute Flower Boutique
- Modeling by Jaylin Carlson/Ignite Agency
- Hair & makeup by Susan Frey/Moore Agency