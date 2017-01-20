Camera Ready

× Expand Photography by Laura Ivanova, Minx Boudoir, and La Vie Photography

So you’ve decided to bite the bullet and add boudoir photography to your pre-wedding checklist. Congratulations! You’ve taken the first step toward a decision you won’t regret. But now what? As your appointment approaches, it’s inevitable that the butterflies will increase—after all, agreeing to pose in your underpinnings can be a rather daunting endeavor. But before you get your undies in a bundle, consider the advice of these local pros. Their pre-pinup tips are sure to get you primped, primed, and ready to look your best before you step in front of the lens. The only thing left to worry about is perfecting your smolder.

1. Talk to your photographer

Working with a photographer that you like and trust will go a long way toward the success of your shoot. “If you’re uncomfortable, it’ll show in the photos,” says photographer Cadence Cornelius of Minx Boudoir. Address any concerns ahead of time so that by the time the big day rolls around, you’re mentally ready to bare all. “The right photographer should help you feel relaxed, confident, and beautiful,” she says.

2. Preplan your wardrobe

”Splurge and treat yourself to something you can share with him for years to come,” says photographer Sally Butler of La Vie Photography. “You don’t need to buy all the things that you see in other boudoir photos,” adds Brett Dorrian of Brett Dorrian Artistry Studios. Look for pieces that play up the features you love and be more modest about the features you don’t. “Think about which part of you your partner favors and find a way to highlight that feature,” says Beth Griesgraber, co-owner of lingerie shop Room No. 3 in Edina. “A subtle peek of skin can be more alluring than fully exposed. Perhaps choose a cheeky bikini or boy short versus a thong.”

3. Primp

Schedule a wax roughly four to seven days before the shoot, and don’t forget about your nails and toes, too! The photographer will be capturing you from several different angles, so you’ll want to be sure that all of you is camera-ready.

4. Schedule a spray tan

Skip the Mystic and head to a specialized faux glow technician two days before your close-up. “Having a natural glow enhances self-confidence, which makes a huge difference in the photographs,” says Mollie Michura, owner of The Glow Lounge. Plan your day accordingly, as showers are off-limits for roughly 12 hours following the appointment.

5. Rest and hydrate

”It’s important to look—and feel—rested,” says Dorrian. Try to avoid foods that make you feel bloated and drink plenty of water in the days leading up to your shoot, so your skin appears refreshed and moisturized.

6. Make a day of it

Don’t overbook your day. “If your shoot is in the afternoon, a good stress-relieving workout in the morning can be really helpful,” says photographer Laura Ivanova. Keep your night open, too. With your hair and makeup already done, you deserve a date night!

7. Mentally prepare

Emily Koski of emily j. hair + makeup encourages brides to take a brisk 20-minute walk before the shoot begins. “This will help calm nerves and get your blood circulating,” she says. “Most importantly, it will keep your cheeks naturally rosy for the shoot!” Dorrian adds that a quick drink before the shoot might not hurt either. “But only one!” she stresses.

8. Own it­

“Remember, this is a shoot for you, too,” says Dorrian. “Many women go into a boudoir shoot having planned it as a gift for their significant other, but this is incredibly empowering for you, too! To be photographed with the most beautiful styling by a talented photographer is one of the best things a woman can experience.”