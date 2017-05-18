Call for Backup: Day-of Coordinators

× Expand Illustration by Theresa Tibbetts/Getty Images Day-of Coordinator

It’s a few weeks out from the wedding. The vendors are booked, your dress is altered, the RSVPs are in, and you have all your décor neatly tucked away in boxes. You’ve planned everything to a T, but there is one detail you may not have thought about yet: On the day of the wedding, who will be responsible for executing your vision and bringing it to life? As the bride or groom, the day you’ve dreamt about for months or years should be filled with relaxation and pampering as you prepare to walk down the aisle toward your soon-to-be hubby or wife—which is why many of today’s couples are opting to hire professional help in the form of a day-of coordinator.

Unlike full-service wedding planners—who typically get involved in the beginning stages and help with everything from budgets and styling to vendor selection, in addition to running the day of the wedding—day-of coordinators take a more limited role and are usually brought into the fold toward the end of the planning process to wrap up the final details. If you’re on the fence about hiring a full-service planner, due to budget constraints or simply because you’re a DIY kind of bride, day-of coordinators can be a great alternative to ensure the day runs smoothly.

While day-of coordination is not a new concept, its popularity is rising. Partially due to our Pinterest-obsessed wedding culture, there are more details to coordinate than ever before. “Doing this for 13 years, weddings are different now than from when we started,” says Amy Fuerstenberg, whose company, Mi Mi Design, offers two packages: The Whole Shebang (full-service planning) and No-Worry Nuptials (coordination beginning 60 days before the wedding). “I think there’s just more details involved, more vendors involved, there’s more money involved.”

According to The Wedding Report, the average cost of a wedding in the U.S. was upwards of $26,000 in 2016. “When you’re spending nearly $30,000, that’s a lot of money for one day, so they really want that day to run smoothly and go well,” says Jennifer Rosen of Rosetree Weddings & Events, which offers five wedding planning packages—two of which deal with day-of coordination. “Couples are starting to realize that day-of coordination is priceless.”

So what kind of a price tag can you expect for a “priceless” service? You can find a planner to fit any budget, but most in the Twin Cities charge about $1,500 to $2,500 for day-of coordination—a much more affordable option compared to full-service planning, which can cost $5,000 to $10,000. Some planners will even customize packages to fit your specific needs. It just depends on the amount of service and experience you’re looking for.

If there’s a planner you know you want to work with, book them right away, even if you’re still 12 to 18 months out from the wedding day. That way, you can send them contracts as you book your vendors and check in with them along the way to ensure you’re on track. Roughly 30 to 60 days before the wedding is when they’ll get more involved—helping you to create a timeline, confirm with vendors, and do a final walk-through of your venue—so that by the time your wedding day arrives, they’re fully aware of how the day should go and ready to tackle any problems that may arise.

Whether it’s a ripped seam on a bridesmaid’s dress, a no-show vendor, or a melting cake, day-of coordinators have seen—and solved—it all. And that, our experts stress, is why it’s important to understand the difference between a day-of coordinator and a venue coordinator. Venue coordinators, who are typically supplied by your reception venue, “are there to unlock the doors, turn the lights on, make sure the tables are out,” says Rachelle Mazumdar of Style-Architects Weddings + Events, which offers both full-service and week-of coordination. “They’re not there to set up escort cards, place your centerpieces, tell everyone when it’s time for photos. That’s just not their role. It’s important to have someone onsite who has your best interest at heart.”

And while you may be tempted to turn to family members and friends, remember that your wedding day is a celebration for them as well, and hiring a professional can alleviate stress for everyone involved. “Of course you can ask your friends or family and they would be happy to step in, but they’re just saying that because they love you,” says Rosen. “Do you really want them to be working instead of enjoying the day? Probably not. It’s something you can book and really feel proud that you did it. Looking back, it really was worth the money spent.”

Cool, Calm, and Coordinated

A Rolodex of local full-service and day-of wedding pros.

