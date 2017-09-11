Bridal Fashion: The Greatest Capes

Bridal designers have opted to skip the veil in lieu of equally impactful stylish shoulders caped in beauty.

Elevated Elegance 

A Chantilly lace cape adds an unexpected dynamic to this fit-and-flare gown with hand-placed embroidered details. Dress by Justin Alexander, available through Our Shop Bridal 

Romance Magnified 

Add a dramatic embellishment to an otherwise romantic look with a scalloped chiffon chapel-length cape. Dress by Oleg Cassini, from David’s Bridal

Delicate Drama

Porcelain petals and flowers atop this capelet decorate the silk organza and raffia ball gown. Dress by Peter Langer, available through l’atelier couture

Reigning Beauty

The Victorian-inspired cape paired with a rich, textural gown adds an element of drama to your aisle style. Dress by Galia Lahav, available through Annika Bridal 

Intricate Trimmings

An attention-grabbing beaded cape over this lace strapless trumpet dress is sure to be a showstopper. Dress by Randy Fenoli, available throughThe Wedding Shoppe