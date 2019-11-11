Breaking All the Rules

×

Walk down the aisle in a comfortable ensemble that’s both bold and hassle-free. The wide legs of this jumpsuit present the illusion of a flowing skirt, but when it comes time to hit the dance floor, you can jump, kick, and twist as you please. Jumpsuit ($2,235), by Unbridaled by Dan Jones Labek, from The White Room; shoes ($398), by Stuart Weitzman, from Nordstrom