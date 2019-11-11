Breaking All the Rules

1 of 7
Photographs by Eliesa Johnson
Walk down the aisle in a comfortable ensemble that’s both bold and hassle-free. The wide legs of this jumpsuit present the illusion of a flowing skirt, but when it comes time to hit the dance floor, you can jump, kick, and twist as you please. Jumpsuit ($2,235), by Unbridaled by Dan Jones Labek, from The White Room; shoes ($398), by Stuart Weitzman, from Nordstrom
Dare to midriff-bare in a two-piece crepe creation that’s both bold and simply elegant. The crop top pushes boundaries, while the clean off-the-shoulder neckline creates an inviting palette for unexpected accessories that speak to your personal style. Two-piece dress ($850), by Lillian Wild, from Flutter; Swarovski bracelet (price upon request), from Annika Bridal Boutique; pearl earrings ($162), from The White Room
Dress local in an ethereal gown by Minnesotan designer Tara LaTour. Known for her edgy designs and barrier-breaking use of color, LaTour hits the mark with this delicate gown that combines romantic fabrics such as tulle and lace with edgy elements like rope and black ribbon. Wren Dress ($5,610), from Tara LaTour; earrings ($200), by Marie Elena, from Annika Bridal Boutique; bracelet (price upon request), from m. Elizabeth Bridal
Defy tradition with a black satin gown that looks like it’s straight from the red carpet. The cathedral train and waterfall overlay add a hint of flirty romance to an already daring—and unexpected—look. Walsh dress ($5,700), by Rita Vinieris for Rivini, from Posh Bridal Couture; black star earrings ($325), from Annika Bridal Boutique; bracelet ($763), by Marie Elena, from Posh Bridal Couture; shoes ($595), by Alexandre Birman, from Nordstrom
Replace traditional beading with a glitter adornment that shines all day and night. The juxtaposition of traditional lace with light sparkle detail brings an unforgettable flair that your guests will remember long after the day is done. Georgia dress ($9,100), by Galia Lahav, from Annika Bridal Boutique; drop earrings and hairpiece (prices upon request), both from m. Elizabeth Bridal
Show your love of high fashion with this beaded high-neck mermaid gown. You’ll be a pillar of perfection in the fit-and-flare skirt, and the open back and detailed beading bring the drama from all angles. Dress ($7,125), by Muse by Berta, from m. Elizabeth Bridal; earrings (price upon request), from m. Elizabeth Bridal
A tassel trim atop Aztec embroidered mesh adds a modern tribal aesthetic to this bohemian-inspired gown. Complete the carefree vibe with tasseled armbands that are both unexpected and elegant. Zorah dress ($3,450), by Rue de Seine, from a&bé bridal shop; earrings (price upon request), by Haute Bride, from Annika Bridal Boutique