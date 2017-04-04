Au Naturel

Take the thrill of receiving freshly cut flowers, then multiply it by a thousand. That’s how you’ll feel when you walk down the aisle with an artful arrangement that appears as though it’s fresh from the garden. Here, local florists share their advice on how to achieve a bouquet that’s vibrant, original, and bursting with beautiful blooms.

× 1 of 5 Expand Be Confident Trust your instincts and don’t overthink things, says Jackie Reisenauer of Munster Rose. “With the handpicked trend, you usually get the prettiest things when you say, ‘I'll leave it up to you,’” she says. This overflowing bouquet includes dinner plate dahlias (homegrown by Reisenauer), hellebore, locally grown hydrangea, ranunculus, tea roses, and dogwood foliage. Photographs by Terry Brennan × 2 of 5 Expand Be Trusting “A good florist will be able to provide recommendations about flowers that will achieve the look you want,” says Reisenauer. She put together this tonal bouquet with field-grown garden roses, flowering thyme, locally grown amaranthus, locally grown sedum, ninebark, and dogwood. × 3 of 5 Expand Be Thoughtful “We always try to sway our clients to be more invested in a color story and texture versus specific blooms,” says Alexia Kelsey of Kindred Blooms. “It allows for more creativity.” Alexia and her sister (and co-owner) Emma crafted this blush-toned bouquet with garden roses, tree peonies, hellebores, and variegated dogwood (from their own yard). × 4 of 5 Expand Be Prepared Show your florist arrangements you like and then believe that he or she can replicate with seasonal options that achieve your vision. Melissa Stratton of Sadie’s Couture Floral & Event Styling used dahlias, garden roses, eucalyptus greeneries, and ranunculus to create this soft and sweet arrangement. × 5 of 5 Expand Be Authentic The “just gathered” approach is one that Kelly Bollis of Maven believes will allow couples to be truer to their personal style. This assortment of dahlias, seeded eucalyptus, clematis, and bay leaves is unique, beautiful, and wholly authentic. Prev Next