× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Annika Bridal Boutique Wedding Dresses

Call it a coincidence, but when the first customer at the new Annika Bridal Boutique in Edina was named Annika—and she found her dress in the first 30 minutes of her appointment—owners Kate Applebaum and Annie Corbin considered it a good sign. The seasoned pros opened Annika—derived from the marriage of their two names, Annie and Kate—at 50th & France in September because they wanted a place for the on-trend bride who is also a savvy shopper. “She knows what she wants, but she doesn’t want to feel pressure to buy,” says Corbin. Dresses from designers such as Marchesa, Rosa Clará, Reem Acra, and Galia Lahav range in price from $1,800 to $15,000, with every sum listed on the gown. “­­What you see is what you get here; there are no hidden fees,” says Applebaum. In addition to full transparency, brides can expect a very personal shopping experience with a fresh, fun Scandinavian twist—think blues, whites, and lots of clean lines. “The Scandinavian theme plays into our idea that less is more,” says Applebaum. “We wanted it to feel like home.” 3940 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-303-6801, annikabridal.com