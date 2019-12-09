All in the Family

× Expand Photographs by Kristen Dyer Photography Claire Casey Claire & Casey • October 4, 2018

Claire and Casey always had a feeling they’d end up together. After meeting in ninth grade, the pair dated all through high school and college. The topic of marriage came up frequently, but the details of a proposal were kept secret from Claire.

“I don’t think there was any one defining moment where I thought she was ‘the one.’ More like 10 years of moments. She’s been my best friend for more than 10 years now, and I feel like we grew up together,” says Casey, who popped the question during an anniversary dinner at home a few days before Christmas.

Stealing_kiss Though it was a little chilly on this Thursday evening in October, newlyweds Claire and Casey couldn’t help but steal a kiss outside their wedding venue, Theodore Wirth Chalet

This intimate simplicity came to define wedding planning and the day itself. Knowing they didn’t want to have a long engagement, the couple set their sights on a fall celebration that would allow them roughly nine months to plan.

With its brick fireplace, stone patio, and rustic touches, Theodore Wirth Chalet in Minneapolis offered the perfect stage for their October 4 nuptials. “It didn’t require a whole lot of decoration because the building itself was interesting,” Claire says. Outside, guests gathered around fire pits with blankets and furniture brought from Claire’s family cabin up north. That warm glow carried inside the venue in the form of white lights strung from the ceiling. Tables were accented with eucalyptus, wooden numbers, and more than 200 candlesticks that had been sourced by Casey’s mom from thrift stores throughout the Twin Cities. A welcome table featured a handwritten guest seating chart on glass and family wedding photos—a fitting touch for an event that many relatives and friends helped bring to life.

Stationery such as invites, programs, and menus were designed and printed by the bride and groom, one of Casey’s favorite parts of wedding planning. “It was a good collaboration between the two of us, and I think they turned out really nice,” he says. “We got a lot of compliments on them, which is always nice when you put a lot of time and effort into something.”

The bride’s sister-in-law, who works at a flower shop, crafted boutonnieres and unstructured bouquets with greenery, roses, and berries, complementing the groomsmen’s navy suits and bridesmaids’ floor-length magenta dresses with shades of white and pink.

“I used the inspiration I had for my flowers to pick the dress colors,” says Claire, whose own gown was found at a consignment shop. “I knew I wanted something kind of vintage. What I really like about the dress is that the neckline is unique. I definitely wanted straps, and I like the ivory instead of the white. There are a lot of things that drew me to the dress.”

Vintage look The bride was going for a vintage look with a beaded and lace dress, wavy hair, and large roses in her bouquet, which also included thistle to match the navy suit worn by the groom.

After a buffet-style dinner of chipotle chicken, almond thyme walleye, and mashed potatoes, the 75 guests were treated to a dessert made by the mother of the groom: Instead of a traditional cake, turtle and raspberry New York–style cheesecake was served, one of Claire and Casey’s favorite sweets. The photographer, too, had familial connections.

The result of the group effort was a wedding that was both personal and a reflection of the couple’s love story. “The look of the wedding was 100 percent Claire’s vision,” says Casey. “So many people helped out through the whole process, but nobody worked as hard as she did, and it was just cool to see it all come together and to see how great it looked and how happy it made her.”

Recalling favorite moments from the day, Casey talks about the first look that calmed his nerves, and Claire references the fire pits that made for a “warm and inviting” atmosphere. But there’s one moment in particular that stands out to both of them, demonstrating the close relationship with their family members. After dinner, while thanking their guests, the newlyweds gifted Casey’s grandma and Claire’s grandpa, both of whom were celebrating a birthday, with small personalized cakes. “That was a really special moment,” Claire says. “They didn’t know we were going to do that, and they were really surprised.”

The Thursday evening wedding culminated with the couple’s first dance and a candlelit send-off. “It was misting rain out,” Casey recalls, “and it was nice to see everyone again before we left.”

Though the day kicked off their new journey, it was also a reminder of the decade they’d already spent together. “I always joke that I didn’t marry the girl I asked out in ninth grade,” Casey says. “We have both changed so much, and back then I never could have imagined that what we had could change into this wonderful life we have.”

× 1 of 9 Expand The Details Tables at the reception featured eucalyptus leaves and cedar table numbers, surrounded by candlesticks in varying heights and finishes. × 2 of 9 Expand The Details The couple designed and printed their wedding stationery. The simple design was meant to reflect the greens in the centerpieces. × 3 of 9 Expand The Details Casey proposed a couple of days before Christmas with this vintage-inspired ring. × 4 of 9 Expand The Details Boutonnieres made from roses and berries popped against the groom’s and groomsmen’s navy suits. Gray ties coordinated with the silver beading and rhinestones on the bride’s dress. × 5 of 9 Expand The Details Fall-colored blooms inspired the bridesmaids’ magenta gowns. Claire knew she had found her dress when she “didn’t want to take it off.” × 6 of 9 Expand The Details The ceremony was officiated by the pastor from the high school where Claire and Casey first met, and the bride’s dad made the backdrop. × 7 of 9 Expand The Details The 75 guests were directed to their tables by a seating chart that featured names handwritten on panes of glass. × 8 of 9 Expand The Details Candles and white lights created a warm glow for the Thursday evening reception. × 9 of 9 Expand The Details The bride’s shoes were a $20 Amazon find. Prev Next

Ceremony/Reception: Theodore Wirth Chalet, Mpls. • Bride’s Dress: Bridal Aisle Boutique • Alterations: Tin’s Tailor • Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Lulus • Groom’s/Groomsmen's Attire: Men’s Wearhouse • Rings: Shane Co. • Florals: Fleuriste Floral Designs and Preserving the Bloom • invitations: Made by the couple • Food: Marna’s Catering • Dessert: Cheesecake made by the groom’s mom • Hair: High Brow Salon • Honeymoon: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico