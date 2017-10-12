Your Fairy Godmothers Have Arrived

× Expand Photo by Kendra Oxendale

Wedding planning is stressful and expensive for any couple. With all the decisions that need to be made and budgets that must be analyzed, it can sometimes feel like a full-time job.

Imagine being on your own for the entire process—because your fiancé is deployed in the military. That’s where a stressed bride found herself four years ago. She was all alone, frustrated by the costs and rigor of wedding planning. Until her fairy godmothers showed up.

The bride’s struggles gave Amy Coppersmith (Coppersmith Photography) and Terri Uy-Lennon (Uy-Lennon Floral) an idea: What if they could give her a whole wedding? They tapped their long list of wedding vendor contacts and asked them to donate their services to the deserving couple. The Fairy Godmother Project was born.

Since its inception, The Fairy Godmother Project has gifted weddings to four military couples. They’ve had venues, photographers, florists, caterers, and DJs step up to offer free services. Laura Westrem Artistry donates hair and makeup every year, and JenMar Creations designs each wedding gown. In the past, they’ve even had a horse and carriage, magician, onsite painter, photo walls, and drone photography. Each wedding is different—and each is a whole lot of fun.

The team has magical stories from past weddings that could go on for days—from a team of Armed Forces groomsmen that made a contest of setting up reception tables to an emotional service between a National Guard groom and an active Navy bride. They’ve had military details, service dogs, and even past couples who volunteer their time for the next weddings. “One year, we only had a two-week window when a deployed fiancé would be home,” Coppersmith says. “All the vendors were on standby, we got a few days’ notice, and we made it happen.”

Coppersmith and Uy-Lennon are currently looking for their fifth couple. The parameters are simple: One or both people must be in the Armed Forces (either currently serving, retired, or honorably discharged), the couple must be nominated by someone else, and they must be flexible on which vendors will donate services (find a complete list of qualifications here). They’re accepting nominations for the next wedding until October 27, 2017.